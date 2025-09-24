 Tempest to release 7th EP 'As I am' on Oct. 27
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 13:06
Teaser image for Tempest's upcoming EP, ″As I am″ [YUE HUA ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Tempest is set to release its seventh EP “As I am” on Oct. 27, agency Yue Hua Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
Information about the tracklist will be revealed later.
 

It’s the band’s first album in seven months since releasing “RE: Full of Youth,” with the lead track “Unfreeze,” in March.  
 
While “RE: Full of Youth” was about youth, freedom and love, “As I am” is teased to have an “elusive and sophisticated mood,” according to the agency.
 
Tempest debuted in 2022 with the EP, “It’s Me, It’s We.” The sextet, comprised of members Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew and Taerae, has released songs like “Bad News” (2022), “Dangerous” (2023), “Vroom Vroom” (2023) and “Lighthouse” (2024).

