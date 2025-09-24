 'Bon Appetite, Your Majesty' tops Netflix's non-English series mid-September chart
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:29
A screenshot of Netflix's Tudum shows the ranking of non-English series. [YONHAP]

The fantasy romance "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty" has held the top spot on Netflix's non-English series chart for a second consecutive week, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
 
The show garnered 6.5 million views between Sept. 15 and 21, outperforming the Spanish runner-up "Billionaires' Bunker," which had 3.7 million views.
 

The series centers on a French chef, Yeon Ji-young, played by Lim Yoon-ah, who time travels to the Joseon era (1392-1910) and ends up cooking for Lee Chae-min's King Yi Heon to win her freedom.
 
Released on Aug. 23, the tvN's period drama initially debuted at No. 4 on the chart before climbing to the top spot in its third week.
 
Another Korean series, "You and Everything Else," which tells the story of two friends navigating life's challenges, ranked at No. 5.
 
This summer's sensational hit "KPop Demon Hunters" secured the second spot on the English-language movies chart with 21.1 million views, slightly behind the romantic comedy "The Wrong Paris," which amassed 21.8 million views during the mid-September period.

Yonhap
