Kim Go-eun on Netflix role: 'I would say 'yes' to friend’s assisted death request'

Jun Ji-hyun's agency denies advertisement was canceled due to drama's 'anti-China' dialogue

SLL's U.S. arm to produce epilogue film for Amazon Prime's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Related Stories

K-pop audition program 'Project 7' to kick off on Friday with Lee Soo-hyuk, 100 contestants

Japanese remake of Korean drama 'Nevertheless,' to premiere in December

SLL collaborates with Japan's TV Asahi on new romance thriller series 'Monster'

Production company SLL releases 2025 slate filled with streaming content, TV dramas

SLL JoongAng signs MOU with TV Asahi to jointly develop dramas, other content