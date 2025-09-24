SLL's U.S. arm to produce epilogue film for Amazon Prime's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
SLL's U.S. production house wiip will produce an epilogue film for Amazon Prime's latest hit series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022-25).
The announcement was first made during the season 3 finale red carpet event held in Paris last week. The series' screenwriter, Jenny Han, and executive producer Sarah Kucserka will take the helm as co-producers and writers of the film version.
The film will be a continuation of the Amazon Prime series, bringing a conclusion to Belly's journey into adulthood. The cast and release date will be unveiled soon, according to SLL.
Produced by wiip, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is one of the most popular series to be released by Amazon Prime. The series garnered 25 million viewers since the release of the third season in July.
The SLL label also started production of an Apple TV+ original series titled "The Off Weeks." Actors Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller will take part as both producers and leads of the series, which revolves around a divorced couple overcoming the challenges of their on- and off-weeks as parents.
"From romance to psychology drama, wiip has been collaborating with global platforms based on its genre-wide production expertise," SLL Said in a press release. "We will keep on developing new content to grow our competitive edge on the international stage."
