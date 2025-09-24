 Venice TV Awards recognizes CJ ENM's 'Couple Palace'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Venice TV Awards recognizes CJ ENM's 'Couple Palace'

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:35
CJ ENM's ″Couple Palace″ (2024-25) poster [CJ ENM]

CJ ENM's ″Couple Palace″ (2024-25) poster [CJ ENM]

 
CJ ENM's "Couple Palace" (2024-25) dating program won the Light Entertainment Gold Award from at the Venice TV Awards 2025, the only Korean program to win an award this year.
 
"Couple Palace," produced by Lee Sun-young and directed by Jeong Min-seok, was acclaimed by viewers both in and outside of Korea for its realistic portrayal of young men and women trying to find their lifelong partners by overcoming a set of obstacles set in their way.
 

Related Article

 
The program was nominated for the 2024 Rose d’Or Awards' Studio Entertainment category, and was featured in The Wit’s Fresh TV Garden at the MIPTV 2024.
 
"We wanted to produce unique content on the modern-day idea of marriage, and we are pleased that our efforts paid off," the producers said in a press release. "We tried to escape from more widely-known formats surrounding marriage and we thank the judges who thought highly of our creativity."
 
"We will keep on creating distinctive content based on reality and communicate with larger audiences around the world," added the producers.
 
The Venice TV Awards began in 2018 and is held every year, two weeks after the Venice International Film Festival. It recognizes producers and programs in 19 categories including documentary, animation and comedy.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags CJ ENM Mnet

More in Television

Venice TV Awards recognizes CJ ENM's 'Couple Palace'

SLL's U.S. arm to produce epilogue film for Amazon Prime's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

'Bon Appetite, Your Majesty' tops Netflix's non-English series mid-September chart

Jun Ji-hyun's agency denies advertisement was canceled due to drama's 'anti-China' dialogue

Environmental activist apologizes for packaging criticism

Related Stories

ZeroBaseOne to release debut solo on July 10

2024 MAMA Awards last day red carpet — in pictures

K-pop goes stateside as MAMA Awards prepares for U.S. debut in Los Angeles

ZeroBaseOne to join Mnet's Chat messaging service on May 1

ZeroBaseOne debut album tops 1M sales, sets record
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)