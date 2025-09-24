Venice TV Awards recognizes CJ ENM's 'Couple Palace'
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:35
- YOON SO-YEON
CJ ENM's "Couple Palace" (2024-25) dating program won the Light Entertainment Gold Award from at the Venice TV Awards 2025, the only Korean program to win an award this year.
"Couple Palace," produced by Lee Sun-young and directed by Jeong Min-seok, was acclaimed by viewers both in and outside of Korea for its realistic portrayal of young men and women trying to find their lifelong partners by overcoming a set of obstacles set in their way.
The program was nominated for the 2024 Rose d’Or Awards' Studio Entertainment category, and was featured in The Wit’s Fresh TV Garden at the MIPTV 2024.
"We wanted to produce unique content on the modern-day idea of marriage, and we are pleased that our efforts paid off," the producers said in a press release. "We tried to escape from more widely-known formats surrounding marriage and we thank the judges who thought highly of our creativity."
"We will keep on creating distinctive content based on reality and communicate with larger audiences around the world," added the producers.
The Venice TV Awards began in 2018 and is held every year, two weeks after the Venice International Film Festival. It recognizes producers and programs in 19 categories including documentary, animation and comedy.
