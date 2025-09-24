 First vice industry minister to visit China to discuss supply chain cooperation
First vice industry minister to visit China to discuss supply chain cooperation

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:29
First Vice Industry Minister Moon Shin-hak speaks at a meeting in Seoul on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

First Vice Industry Minister Moon Shin-hak is set to visit China on Wednesday to discuss supply chain cooperation with his Chinese counterpart and promote industrial cooperation between the two countries, Moon's office said.
 
During his three-day trip, Moon will hold talks with Chinese Vice Industry Minister Xie Yuansheng in Beijing to exchange views on the countries' industrial policies and discuss ways to deepen bilateral supply chain cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Moon is also scheduled to attend an international trade and investment fair to take place in Shenyang through Thursday and hold a meeting with the governor of China's Liaoning Province, Wang Xinwei, to discuss cooperation in trade and investment.
 
The ministry said it will continue efforts to stabilize supply chains through cooperation with China and work to strengthen collaboration with the local governments of China that have high growth potential to help Korean companies expand their business there.

Yonhap
