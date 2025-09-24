 Lee discusses visa, tariffs, alliance with opinion leaders in New York
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:14
President Lee Jae Myung, center, attends a dinner for foreign affairs and security opinion leaders at a hotel in New York on Sept. 23 on the margins of the UN General Assembly. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung discussed improvements in the visa system, tariff negotiations and a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in his meeting with U.S. lawmakers and opinion leaders, his security adviser said Tuesday.  
 
Lee had dinner with U.S. foreign policy and security opinion leaders, including former diplomats, after giving an address at the UN General Assembly, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing late Tuesday in New York.  
 
Attendees included Korea Society President Thomas Byrne, Asia Society President Kang Kyung-wha, the Korean ambassador to Washington nominee and former foreign minister, National Committee on American Foreign Policy President Susan Elliott, Korea Society Board Chair Kathleen Stephens, a former U.S. ambassador to Seoul, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editor of Foreign Affairs.
 

Related Article

On Monday, Lee also met with a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators and representatives including Rep. Young Kim, a Republican of California.
 
Wi said Lee sought to garner bipartisan congressional support for visa system reform. He added Lee's activities in New York, following his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington last month, served as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations.
 
Some 300 South Korean workers at a construction site of a Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia were detained in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid earlier this month.
 
The raid comes despite Korea pledging a $350 billion investment fund to secure reduced U.S. tariffs on Korean goods as a part of trade deal reached in late July.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photo at a dinner for foreign affairs and security opinion leaders at a hotel in New York on Sept. 23 on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Attendees included Korea Society President Thomas Byrne, Asia Society President Kang Kyung-wha, National Committee on American Foreign Policy President Susan Elliott, Korea Society Board Chair Kathleen Stephens, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editor of Foreign Affairs. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Through these meetings, Lee secured broad support from the U.S. Congress and government for advancing Korea-U.S. relations, Wi said.
 
Wi said another meeting between the Lee and Trump is expected during the APEC summit in Gyeongju next month, and "naturally, progress on various pending issues will follow."
 
He said the two sides are currently working with that timeframe in mind, including tariff negotiations.
 
"I believe we need to accelerate the negotiations to make progress again," Wi said, "even though there are many differences of opinion as we delve into the details."  
 
Regarding the delays in signing a formal trade agreement on tariffs, Wi said, "It would be best to reach an agreement as soon as possible."
 
However, Wi stressed that the Korean government "is not making unreasonable demands."  
 
"Of course, there are significant differences in opinion between the two sides, but I believe we can find common ground," he said.  
 
Wi hinted at the possibility of discussions on a currency swap agreement, saying, "We are communicating our position on the tariff negotiations through various channels, and the Korea-U.S. financial line may be activated during this process."
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung UN General Assembly United States tariff negotiations

