Lee holds talks with leaders of Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and UN chief in New York

Korea’s first lady joins Melania Trump’s ‘Fostering the Future Together’ initiative

Slovak ambassador spotlights democracy on nation's Constitutional Day in Seoul

Lee discusses visa, tariffs, alliance with opinion leaders in New York

First vice industry minister to visit China to discuss supply chain cooperation

Related Stories

President Lee to make UN General Assembly debut this month

President Lee to deliver keynote address to UN General Assembly next week

Foreign affairs adviser to Lee Jae-myung holds anomalous meeting with White House

President Lee to meet Trump for first summit on Aug. 25, officials say

Trade talks with U.S. could get ugly as experts warn against taking Trump's raw deal