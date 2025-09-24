Lee holds talks with leaders of Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and UN chief in New York
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 09:07
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Lee said in a summit with Pavel on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that he appreciated the Czech Republic's active support for Korean companies' investments, the presidential office said.
The South Korean leader further expressed hopes that bilateral cooperation would expand beyond nuclear energy to include semiconductors, electric vehicles and defense industries, encouraging mutually beneficial development.
South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power in June signed a final contract to build two nuclear reactors at a power plant in Dukovany in the Czech Republic, after the lifting of a court injunction that had blocked the 26 trillion won ($18.6 billion) deal.
Lee noted that this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.
Lee added that as both countries share a common history of its people defending democracy, he hopes to further develop bilateral ties based on such similarities and shared values.
Likewise, Lee welcomed Pavel's intention to visit Korea and expressed his expectation that the two countries would continue exchanges and further advance bilateral relations.
Lee and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in their first summit agreed to deepen communication and collaboration to further elevate the two countries' special strategic partnership.
Lee expressed hopes to expand economic cooperation between South Korea, known for its advanced technological capabilities, and Uzbekistan, which possesses abundant mineral resources and the largest population in the region, offering high growth potential, his office said.
Lee stressed that the two countries could generate synergy if they expand practical cooperation in areas such as transportation and infrastructure, including railways, airports and roads, as well as supply chains for critical minerals.
The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and communication at all levels to ensure the successful hosting of the Korea-Central Asia Summit next year in Korea.
In a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the United Nations headquarters, the two sides discussed North Korea policy.
Guterres said that the UN would strengthen solidarity and cooperation with the South Korean government, and said it holds in regard Seoul's approach on North Korea, adding that the UN would actively support and endorse it.
Lee, in his first address to the UN General Assembly earlier that day, proposed a new initiative on North Korea centered on "exchange" and "normalization."
Guterres noted that amid division in the international community, the South Korean government is making a significant contribution by providing a wise and balanced voice at the United Nations, according to the presidential office.
He called South Korea a "trustworthy partner" in responding to key issues such as humanitarian aid, Sustainable Development Goals, human rights, the Gaza situation and the Ukraine war.
Lee reiterated, as he stated in his keynote address to the UN General Assembly, that South Korea, having developed from an aid recipient to a donor country with UN support, will take on a greater role in addressing global challenges.
Lee previously held talks with Guterres on the margins of the Group of 7, or G7, summit in Canada in June shortly after taking office.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)