Slovak ambassador spotlights democracy on nation's Constitutional Day in Seoul
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:08
- SEO JI-EUN
The Slovak Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Constitutional Day of the Slovak Republic on Tuesday, with Ambassador Marek Repovsky underscoring the importance of democracy and constitutional checks and balances not only for his country but also in Korea.
"We saw how important it is to have a solid, democracy-based Constitution here in Korea just a few months ago," he said. "We can and we should applaud that democratic checks and balances, which were enshrined into the Constitution, or Heon-beop, worked well and democratic institutions and mechanisms prevailed. This is one of the key roles of the Constitution — to show us direction based on which our societies can get out of crisis."
Repovsky highlighted strong bilateral ties with Korea, noting the recent launch of Kia’s first fully electric EV4 in Zilina, and pointed to upcoming high-level visits of the Slovak deputy prime minister to Korea later in the year.
The welcoming remarks were followed by a traditional Slovak folk dance, the Karicka, and guests were treated to a taste of Slovakia with Tatra tea.
