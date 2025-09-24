 Slovak ambassador spotlights democracy on nation's Constitutional Day in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Slovak ambassador spotlights democracy on nation's Constitutional Day in Seoul

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:08
The Slovak ambassador to Korea, Marek Repovsky, delivers welcoming remarks at a reception to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Constitutional Day of the Slovak Republic at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday evening. [SEO JI-EUN]

The Slovak ambassador to Korea, Marek Repovsky, delivers welcoming remarks at a reception to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Constitutional Day of the Slovak Republic at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday evening. [SEO JI-EUN]

 
The Slovak Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Constitutional Day of the Slovak Republic on Tuesday, with Ambassador Marek Repovsky underscoring the importance of democracy and constitutional checks and balances not only for his country but also in Korea.
 
"We saw how important it is to have a solid, democracy-based Constitution here in Korea just a few months ago," he said. "We can and we should applaud that democratic checks and balances, which were enshrined into the Constitution, or Heon-beop, worked well and democratic institutions and mechanisms prevailed. This is one of the key roles of the Constitution — to show us direction based on which our societies can get out of crisis."
 
Repovsky highlighted strong bilateral ties with Korea, noting the recent launch of Kia’s first fully electric EV4 in Zilina, and pointed to upcoming high-level visits of the Slovak deputy prime minister to Korea later in the year.
 
The welcoming remarks were followed by a traditional Slovak folk dance, the Karicka, and guests were treated to a taste of Slovakia with Tatra tea.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Slovakia reception constitutional day Marek Repovský

More in Diplomacy

First vice industry minister to visit China to discuss supply chain cooperation

Lee discusses visa, tariffs, alliance with opinion leaders in New York

Slovak ambassador spotlights democracy on nation's Constitutional Day in Seoul

Korea’s first lady joins Melania Trump’s ‘Fostering the Future Together’ initiative

Lee holds talks with leaders of Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and UN chief in New York

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis to spend $260 million on EV parts factories in Slovakia

Korea, Slovakia agree to establish strategic partnership as leaders meet for summit

Slovakian prime minister eyes nuclear power as next step for ties with Korea

Flights with evacuees from Israel arrive in Slovakia and Czech Republic

Korea to open embassy in Lithuania
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)