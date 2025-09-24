Things to do during Chuseok — free museums and performances
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:30 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:49
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
It’s that time of year again — the Chuseok harvest holiday, one of Korea’s four major national holiday periods. This year, the holiday spans seven days, with National Foundation Day on Oct. 3, an alternative holiday on Oct. 8 and Hangul Day on Oct. 9.
To celebrate Chuseok, which most people spend with family, a number of cultural sites, including museums, palaces and arboretums, are offering free admission and special programs for visitors throughout the holiday period.
The following is a list of some places that offer free entry and events during the holiday to anyone free of charge.
National Museum of Korea (Oct. 5-9, except Oct. 6)
The National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, will be open from Oct. 5 to 9, closing only on Chuseok, which falls on Oct. 6.
The museum houses more than 210,000 artifacts, ranging from the prehistoric period to the Goryeo (918-1392) and Joseon dynasties (1392-1910). Its collection includes Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) golden crowns and outdoor stone pagodas, alongside paintings, handicrafts and sculptures that trace the nation’s history.
Admission to its regular exhibits is always free, but during the Chuseok holiday, the Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation will also host free traditional performances at the museum’s outdoor Open Plaza.
Under the title “Art Spot Series,” samulnori (traditional percussion music), instrumental shows and other music performances will be staged twice daily, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., from Oct. 5 to 9, except on Chuseok itself.
Each show will last around 50 minutes, with no reservations required. More details are available on the foundation’s official website.
Royal palaces of Seoul (Oct. 3-9)
Seoul’s four major palaces — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong — will also be open free of charge from Oct. 3 to 9, except for Changdeok Palace’s Huwon Secret Garden. Jongmyo Shrine and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty will likewise be open to the public.
Built during the Joseon Dynasty, the palaces served as royal residences, administrative centers and ceremonial venues. Beyond free admission, additional events will overlap with the K-Royal Culture Festival, running Oct. 8 to 12.
During the festival, visitors in hanbok at Gyeongbok Palace will be able to watch demonstrations of traditional crafts such as embroidery and gold leafing, attend talks on crafting hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) and enjoy performances of court dance, ganggangsullae (traditional Korean circle dance) and pansori (traditional Korean music).
From Oct. 8 to 12, Changgyeong Palace will host pottery workshops for participants aged 60 and older, while Gyeongbok Palace will continue to stage the guard-changing ceremony at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the holiday.
National Maritime Museum of Korea (Oct. 3-9)
In Busan, the National Maritime Museum of Korea in Yeongdo District will be open for free from Oct. 3 to 9.
The museum, which features maritime history, oceanography and ocean technology, includes an 11-meter (36.09 feet) aquarium and a variety of hands-on programs for children.
While admission is always free, the Chuseok holiday will bring additional traditional and modern performances, some of which require reservations. Visitors will be able to play traditional games such as yutnori (a traditional board game played by throwing wood sticks) and gonggi nori (the Korean equivalent of jacks) throughout the holiday period.
On Chuseok Day, the museum will make use of its unique aquarium by staging a feeding show and a saebae (traditional deep bow) performance by a diver in hanbok. Other programs, including magic performances, puppet shows and laser shows, will be offered on different dates, also with reservations required.
More details, such as schedules for the events and reservations, are available on the museum’s official website.
Korea National Arboretum (Oct. 8-9)
Korea National Arboretum, located in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, will also be open to the public from Oct. 8 through 9 during the Chuseok harvest holiday.
The National Arboretum of Korea is a living sanctuary for forest biodiversity and a leading research institute in Korea, according to the Korea Forest Service.
This arboretum is nestled within the historic Gwangneung Forest, a woodland that has been preserved for over 550 years, since it was designated as a royal tomb site for King Sejo during the Joseon Dynasty. The Arboretum features 15 different themed gardens, each focusing on specific plant types, as well as a forest museum and a herbarium.
Due to such variety, visitors can learn about diverse flora while enjoying the peaceful, natural surroundings. One of the most popular spots is the fir tree path, known for its tall, majestic trees and the refreshing scent of phytoncides.
The arboretum will be closed from Oct. 5 through 7.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)