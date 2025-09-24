 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raps officials for delayed completion of landmark hospital in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raps officials for delayed completion of landmark hospital in Pyongyang

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:29
The 13th session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Sept. 20 and 21, the Rodong Sinmun reported on Sept. 22. Leader Kim Jong-un makes a speech at the session in this photo provided by North Korea's state-run newspaper. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reprimanded officials responsible for delaying the completion of a general hospital in Pyongyang, blaming their "desire for fame" for undermining the ruling party's key project, according to state media on Wednesday.
 
Kim made the remarks during his visit to the Pyongyang General Hospital the previous day ahead of its official opening, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

In February, the North announced that it had completed construction of the hospital, a project aimed at improving public health. But North Korea was not able to open it as the country had barely built its exterior and failed to fill it with medical devices and staff.
 
On the main reason for the delay in the construction, Kim blamed the "desire for fame" sought by some senior officials in the then Cabinet and other officials for causing "disorder" in organizing the economic project.
 
"In those days, they pushed ahead with the construction at their own discretion without the approval of the total budget for construction reflecting the hospital scale and the change in design while neglecting the financial discipline of the state, and thus brought economic losses," Kim said.
 
He said the case revealed "the undisciplined practices in economic work, subjective desire of officials and their immaturity in political guidance are still latent in the state," according to the KCNA.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction of the Sinuiju General Greenhouse Farm and regional development projects on Sept. 18. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

In March 2020, Kim attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital, ordering its completion by October that year. But the construction slackened due to a chronic shortage of construction materials and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Photos carried by the North's state media showed Kim looking around the rooftop helipad, operational rooms and other facilities, and meeting with medical workers. Also shown in the photos are medical devices and patient beds.
 
North Korea is widely expected to open the hospital near the 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), set for Oct. 10.
 
Kim called the general hospital a "present" that the WPK gives to the people on the occasion of its founding anniversary, the KCNA added.
 
North Korea earlier unveiled a plan to build hospitals in three counties in a pilot project this year and construct 20 hospitals across cities and counties each year, starting in 2026. The move is part of Kim's signature policy of developing backward regions to help boost the people's livelihoods.

Yonhap
