DP pushes bill to end prosecution service, overhaul ministries
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 19:48
A bill to overhaul government ministries, including the abolition of the Prosecution Service, passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
The move came just two days after the Public Administration and Security Committee approved the same revision bill to the Government Organization Act.
Although parliamentary rules stipulate a five-day deliberation period after a bill is referred to the Judiciary Committee, DP Rep. Choo Mi-ae, who chairs the committee, pushed the amendment to a vote. The bill passed with 11 of 15 lawmakers present voting in favor.
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) opposed the bill, calling the DP’s prosecutorial reform push a “dismantling of the prosecution,” but it passed with the support of both the DP and the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party.
The DP plans to table the bill at Thursday’s plenary session for fast-track passage. The PPP, in protest, is considering a filibuster against the bill and all other legislation, which could delay passage until Saturday.
The amendment abolishes the prosecution office and establishes two new bodies: the Serious Crime Investigation Agency under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which would take over investigative functions, and a new office for indictments under the Ministry of Justice, which would retain indictment powers.
The Ministry of Strategy and Finance would revert to its pre-2008 name, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, with budgetary functions transferred to a new ministerial-level planning and budget office under the prime minister’s office. The Financial Services Commission would transfer domestic finance oversight, including the financial intelligence unit, to the Finance Ministry, and be reorganized into the Financial Supervisory Commission to focus on financial oversight.
The Environment Ministry would be restructured into the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, incorporating energy policy currently handled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The Korea Communications Commission would be dissolved, and a new Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission would be created to unify broadcasting-related functions currently split with the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The Industrial Safety and Health Bureau under the Ministry of Employment and Labor would be elevated to vice-ministerial level, while the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family would be renamed the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Affairs.
PPP lawmakers blasted the bill on Wednesday.
PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won argued, “The prosecution reform bill is nothing more than creating a command-driven investigation office controlled by the DP,” adding that changes to reappointment rules would turn it into a “mini prosecution.”
PPP Rep. Cho Bae-sook criticized the rushed process, saying, “The Government Organization Act fundamentally reshapes the social structure, yet it wasn’t thoroughly reviewed, even in the Administration Committee. The required five-day deliberation period has not passed, and they are pushing this through before the plenary session tomorrow.”
The PPP also argued that abolishing the Prosecution Service is likely unconstitutional.
BY CHO MUN-GYU
