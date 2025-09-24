Comedian Lee Jin-ho questioned on suspicions of drunk driving
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:28
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Comedian Lee Jin-ho, currently under investigation for illegal gambling, is being questioned by police on suspicion of drunk driving, according to police on Wednesday.
The Yangpyeong Police Precinct in Gyeonggi arrested Lee around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after he reportedly drove about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Incheon to Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, according to the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency.
Police received a report that Lee was driving drunk in Incheon and arrested him in Yangpyeong after a coordinated investigation across the region. The police said he had been driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, a level that would result in license revocation.
Police sent Lee home for the time being and plan to conduct further investigations. At his request, they conducted a blood test to measure his blood alcohol content and are awaiting the results.
Lee, who debuted as a comedian on broadcaster SBS in 2005, is currently under investigation for illegal gambling, which he admitted to in October last year. His case was handed over to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in April.
“In 2020, I started gambling on an illegal online gambling site by chance and ended up with a debt that was difficult to manage,” Lee previously wrote on his Instagram account.
Controversy grew after it was revealed that boy band BTS's Jimin and comedian Lee Soo-geun lent money to Lee Jin-ho and suffered losses.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)