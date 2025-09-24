Cosmetic brand removes controversial advertisement after public backlash concerning content
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 16:33
Korean cosmetics brand Innisfree removed scenes from a new product advertisement on Wednesday after viewers criticized the video for having sexual overtones.
"We received feedback from some customers who felt uncomfortable with a recent video we created in collaboration with an influencer to introduce our Milk Essence formula," the cosmetics brand said on Wednesday in a statement posted on its official social media accounts. "We have deleted the scenes in question."
“We will carefully review every step of our content production, from planning to final checks, and do our best to be a brand that earns trust.”
The video, released with a female influencer, showed her pouring a white, milk-like liquid on her face. A caption read, “Milk that makes your skin better?” Some viewers criticized the imagery, saying it suggested sexual connotations.
