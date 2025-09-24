Driver dies after going wrong way on highway, crashing into truck
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 12:23
A Carnival minivan that was driving on the wrong side of the road on a highway in Icheon, Gyeonggi, collided head-on with a cargo truck early Tuesday morning, killing the minivan's driver.
The crash occurred around 5:39 a.m. on Tuesday in the first lane of National Route 3 toward Seoul in Bubal-eup, Icheon, when a Carnival minivan struck an 11-ton truck.
Emergency responders rushed the unresponsive minivan driver to a hospital, but they died shortly after. A truck driver suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment.
Police said the minivan drove about 150 meters (492 feet) in the wrong direction before hitting the truck. They suspect the driver mistook an entry ramp and entered the road on the wrong side.
“We received a report that a vehicle was going the wrong way and were heading to the scene when the crash happened,” a police official said. “We are investigating the circumstances, including whether alcohol was involved.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
