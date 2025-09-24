Legal troubles arise for Jin and Paik Jong-won’s liquor brand Jini’s Lamp
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 11:31
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Jini’s Lamp, a liquor brand co-founded by BTS member Jin and food entrepreneur Paik Jong-won, has been accused of violating Korea’s country-of-origin labeling laws.
A complaint was filed on Monday with the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service alleging the company of violations involving its plum- and watermelon-flavored ready-to-drink highball cocktail products.
Although advertised online as “locally produced,” the two products’ detailed ingredient lists revealed they contained imported fruit concentrates.
The plum-flavored liquor contains concentrate from Chile, while the watermelon-flavored contains concentrate from the United States.
The complaint also accused the brand of incorrectly displaying the ingredients for the watermelon product as those for the plum product.
The two violations can result in up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 100 million won ($71,700) or both.
Jini’s Lamp was founded in December 2022 and is headquartered in Yesan County, South Chungcheong. The company launched a distilled spirit called IGIN made from apple and rice in December 2024.
Jini’s Lamp handles manufacturing, while distribution is done by an affiliate of Theborn Korea, Paik’s dining conglomerate.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
