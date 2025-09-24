Police search Gwangju high school after online bomb threat report
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 15:07
Police searched a high school in Gwangju, Gyeonggi on Wednesday after an online post threatened to detonate dynamite on campus, but found no explosives.
A caller alerted the 112 police hotline at 6:42 a.m. on Wednesday after spotting an online post that morning warning of explosives set to go off at a high school in the city at 10 a.m.
Authorities from the Gwangju Police Precinct received the case from Goyang Police Precinct, which took the first report, and deployed officers to the school. Police conducted a two-hour search but found no dangerous materials and ended the operation.
The post’s author reportedly identified themselves as a student at the school and included personal details, but the student in question told police they had never written the message.
“We are continuing the investigation to identify the person who posted it,” a police official said.
