Presidential commission for popular culture exchange to launch October 1st with K-pop performances
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 15:04 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 16:25
A new presidential commission for international pop culture exchange, co-chaired by JYP Entertainment’s chief producer Park Jin-young, will officially launch on Oct. 1, with idol groups Stray Kids and Le Sserafim scheduled to perform at the inauguration ceremony.
President Lee Jae Myung announced the launch on his Facebook page on Wednesday, posting an invitation and writing, “The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, which will firmly support the global leap and growth of our popular culture, is taking its first steps.”
A total of 270 invitations will be issued, and applications will be available from 4 p.m. Wednesday through a survey link attached to the president’s post.
“The committee was created to strengthen public-private cooperation and expand networks in various fields with leaders from the cultural industry,” Lee wrote. “It will help solidify the foundation of our cultural industry and make Korea a true global cultural powerhouse.”
“K-pop, K-dramas, K-movies and K-games — our proud cultural exports — will now stand at the center of the global stage,” Lee added. “I want to share this special beginning with the people.”
“The inauguration ceremony has been prepared as a festival,” Lee continued. “Stray Kids and Le Sserafim, K-pop groups loved around the world, will take the stage to deliver special performances. I hope you will join with joy and commemorate the start of a new era for K-culture.”
“I look forward to the bright future of Korean popular culture we will create together,” Lee wrote. “I ask for your warm interest and support for the successful operation of the committee and the continued growth of our cultural industry.”
The committee will be directly under the president and jointly chaired by Park and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young. It was established to build a framework for public-private collaboration in spreading popular culture — including music, dramas, films and games — at a time when global interest in Korean culture is at an all-time high.
