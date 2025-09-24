 Railway accidents in Korea killed, injured 137 over past three years, gov't data shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Railway accidents in Korea killed, injured 137 over past three years, gov't data shows

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:29
Police officers examine a site near the tracks of the Seoul-Busan railway in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, southeastern South Korea, on Aug. 19, after a Mugunghwa train hit seven workers inspecting structures on a slope near the tracks. [YONHAP]

Police officers examine a site near the tracks of the Seoul-Busan railway in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, southeastern South Korea, on Aug. 19, after a Mugunghwa train hit seven workers inspecting structures on a slope near the tracks. [YONHAP]

 
Railway accidents in Korea left 137 people dead or injured over the past three years, government data showed Wednesday, raising concerns over the safety of one of the country's main modes of transportation.
 
According to data submitted by the Ministry of Transport to Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the ruling Democratic Party, a total of 195 railway accidents occurred between 2022 and 2024, resulting in 68 deaths and 69 injuries.
 

Related Article

Property damage from the accidents totaled 5.85 billion won ($4.2 million).
 
Rail traffic accidents, such as train collisions and derailments, accounted for 158 cases, or 81 percent of the total.
 
Although the number of accidents and casualties has shown a downward trend in the past years, concerns remain following a crash on the Gyeongbu Line in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, last month that killed two people and injured five others.
 
"Railways are part of people's daily lives, and even a single accident can directly cost lives," Moon said. "Authorities must conduct thorough analyses of the causes and radically strengthen safety management systems."

Yonhap
tags Rail accidents Korea

More in Social Affairs

Presidential commission for popular culture exchange to launch October 1st with K-pop performances

KT confesses to poor oversight during Assembly hearing on micro-payment hack

Trademark police seize 20,000 pieces of counterfeit K-pop merch

Kim Keon Hee's corruption trial begins at Seoul Central District Court

Railway accidents in Korea killed, injured 137 over past three years, gov't data shows

Related Stories

Manholes are a double-edged sword

Controversial safety act remains in place as political parties squabble

Traffic accidents, roadside mishaps follow icy winter storm

Crackdown

Hyundai Rotem wins $176 million order to supply rail cars to Massachusetts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)