Railway accidents in Korea killed, injured 137 over past three years, gov't data shows

Railway accidents in Korea left 137 people dead or injured over the past three years, government data showed Wednesday, raising concerns over the safety of one of the country's main modes of transportation.According to data submitted by the Ministry of Transport to Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the ruling Democratic Party, a total of 195 railway accidents occurred between 2022 and 2024, resulting in 68 deaths and 69 injuries.Property damage from the accidents totaled 5.85 billion won ($4.2 million).Rail traffic accidents, such as train collisions and derailments, accounted for 158 cases, or 81 percent of the total.Although the number of accidents and casualties has shown a downward trend in the past years, concerns remain following a crash on the Gyeongbu Line in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, last month that killed two people and injured five others."Railways are part of people's daily lives, and even a single accident can directly cost lives," Moon said. "Authorities must conduct thorough analyses of the causes and radically strengthen safety management systems."Yonhap