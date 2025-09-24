Woman accused of severing husband's genitals, flushing them down toilet denies attempted murder
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 16:01
A woman accused of severing her husband’s genitals with a knife and flushing them down a toilet in Incheon denied charges of attempted murder during her first court appearance on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old woman is accused of attempting to kill her husband at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon, in the early hours of Aug. 1. She is also charged with unlawful entry into a shared residence under the Act on Punishment of Violent Crimes.
According to prosecutors, the woman stabbed her husband multiple times in the face and arms before severing his genitals and flushing them down the toilet. The attack was allegedly motivated by suspicions of infidelity.
At Wednesday’s hearing at the Incheon District Court, the woman’s lawyer admitted to the charge of unlawful entry but denied any intent to kill, arguing that the incident does not constitute attempted murder.
The woman’s 39-year-old son-in-law and alleged accomplice also faces the same charges. His attorney admitted to charges of joint unlawful entry and inflicting grievous bodily harm but denied implied intent to kill, saying his involvement in tracking the victim's location was unrelated to the crime.
The woman’s 36-year-old daughter, who is the victim’s stepdaughter, admitted to charges of violating the Act on the Protection and Use of Location Information after she hired a private detective agency with the woman to track the victim’s whereabouts.
In court, the woman described herself as a housewife and declined a jury trial when asked by the judge.
According to prosecutors, the woman had exhibited erratic behavior prior to the incident, such as photographing the victim at his workplace due to suspicions of an affair. When the victim left their home and cut off contact, the woman allegedly sought help from a private detective to locate him.
After receiving photos showing the victim dining with another woman, the woman armed herself with a knife and went to a cafe operated by an acquaintance. There, she and the son-in-law ambushed the victim.
Prosecutors said the woman stabbed the victim in the lower body approximately 50 times while the son-in-law restrained him by tying him up with tape. She then severed the victim’s genitals and discarded them in a toilet, they said.
Prosecutors are seeking a court order for electronic monitoring and probation for the woman, citing the brutality of the crime and her denial of intent to kill as grounds for concern about recidivism.
The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency responders and underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
The woman reportedly told investigators she committed the attack due to suspicions of her husband’s infidelity. Prosecutors believe the woman’s behavior may be linked to delusional jealousy and obsessive tendencies.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
