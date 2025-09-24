Who cares about the chief justice?

The Democratic Party has intensified its campaign against Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, despite concerns within the party about excessive attacks on the judiciary. Party leader Jung Chung-rae fanned controversy by posting that if a president can be replaced, so can a chief justice. On Sept. 23, the party introduced a bill to expand the Corruption Investigation Office’s jurisdiction over the chief justice. It also passed a revision allowing perjury charges after committee sessions, fueling criticism of partisan tactics and undermining principles of balance. [PARK YONG-SEOK]