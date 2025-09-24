The Global Information Crisis Poses a Dire Threat to Economic Prosperity and Human Progress, and a Unique Opportunity

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Governments around the world are chasing the AI dream, pinning their hopes on the technology to drive economic prosperity. And yet they are not investing in the foundational resource that underpins all of our 21st-century economies — independent, verifiable information.Well-functioning economies rely on widely accessible, verified and trustworthy information. Public interest journalism provides a vital supply of such information: It exposes corruption, fraud and market manipulation; brings stability to financial markets; checks misinformation; and empowers economic actors to make informed investments. Without it, national economies, international trade and capital flows between countries cannot function properly, with wide-ranging and negative impacts on social welfare.But this valuable resource is facing a financial and political existential crisis worldwide.The High-Level Panel on Public Interest Media, including two Nobel laureates, was formed to assess the economic and social implications of the crisis confronting public interest journalism globally. We have reviewed the evidence and surveyed global trends with a growing sense of alarm.We are concerned that our economies are increasingly vulnerable to information that is neither independent nor accurate. In 2024, as many as 90 countries were targeted by foreign state-sponsored efforts to manipulate information. The rise of generative AI risks accelerating these tactics and heightens the challenges in thwarting the spread of false information online. Meanwhile, independent journalists and media organizations are coming under increasing political and economic pressure as autocracies and vested interests take hold.Our report, "The Economic Imperative of Investing in Public Interest Media," shows why market forces alone are incapable of sustaining this vital public good: Historically profitable business models are failing as revenues migrate to online platforms, allowing powerful interests to co-opt, intimidate or neutralize independent media. While donor support for public interest journalism has always been low, it is now dwarfed by the amount invested by autocratic individuals influenced by propaganda. On disinformation and propaganda, including content directed outside its borders, Russia spends at least three times the amount of the world’s largest democratic nations' budgets for foreign aid in support of free and independent media, and is not alone in doing so.The situation is even more complicated in developing economies, where growing inequality regarding access to information requires championing local innovation to correct systematic biases and digital inequalities, as can be observed, for example, in the African media landscape.Without reliable information, we cannot address the most pressing economic, social and environmental challenges of our times. From tackling the climate crisis to managing global pandemics, the proliferation of disinformation over facts carries immense costs. Without decisive action at both domestic and global levels, we are heading towards what Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has called “an information Armageddon” that will jeopardize global economic stability, social welfare and sustainable growth.We urgently call for decisive public action now, and lay out two priority sets of action to protect public interest journalism and develop the policies needed to shape tomorrow’s information markets for economic prosperity and social welfare.Both require a fundamental reappraisal of the economic and social value of independent, verifiable information as a foundation for thriving markets and societies.First, governments should invest in new models needed to incentivize, support and safeguard free and independent media. Financial support to public interest journalism is one of the most cost-effective interventions to ensure accountable, well-functioning economic systems, with potentially large future economic and social returns. However, such investments must be accompanied by strong safeguards to prevent government overhaul and should foster a pluralistic media ecosystem that includes the private sector and a vibrant civil society. They should be channeled through proven and effective national and multilateral mechanisms that sustain the supply of factual information and provide guardrails against undue influence. Mechanisms like the International Fund for Public Interest Media demonstrate how independence and scale can be combined to deliver significant global impact, as similar initiatives have done in areas like health and education.Second, governments need to actively shape information markets in ways that foster independent, pluralistic and reliable information sources. An "information industrial policy" is needed to foster a viable and independent media ecosystem — one that incentivizes market dynamism alongside carefully managed regulation fit for an AI-driven economy. Such a policy must better incorporate public needs and oversight, which will be critical in developed and developing economies alike, and reward facts over lies. Multilateral cooperation frameworks like the International Partnership for Information and Democracy can help foster shared learning and the best practices for policy interventions.First signs of progress are emerging. In a few weeks, the Presidents of France and Ghana will host an International Conference to strengthen the response to the global information crisis. Yet more leaders must urgently embrace this agenda. Without decisive action, our information ecosystems will continue to deteriorate rapidly, weakening the benefits of the AI revolution and threatening both global prosperity and social welfare. The moment to act is now.World News Day is a global initiative to draw public attention to the role that journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy. This article, written by 11 leading economists, including two Nobel laureates, urges governments to recognize and uphold the economic value of public interest media in the age of AI. The list below shows the titles and names of the 11 contributors.Nobel Prize Economics Sciences 2001, Columbia University, Founder and Co-President Initiative for Policy Dialogue, Chief Economist for the Roosevelt InstituteNobel Prize Economic Sciences 2024, Institute Professor at MIT, Faculty Co-Director of MIT's Shaping the Future of Work InitiativeProfessor at the Collège de France, INSEAD and the London School of EconomicsSchool Professor of Economics and Political Science and W. Arthur Lewis Professor of Development Economics in the Department of Economics at London School of EconomicsHonorary Professor IIPP, UCL London, EuroStack Project LeaderBenett Professor of Public Policy, University of CambridgePresident, Human Capital Africa and Founder School of Politics, Policy and GovernanceProfessor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London, UCLJohn H. Laporte, Jr. Class of 1967 Professor of Economics, Public Policy and Finance at Princeton UniversityRichard Paul Richman Professor of Business at Columbia Business School and Professor of Economics at the Department of Economics, Columbia UniversityChair and Founder, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and Non Resident Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Brookings