Politics often provokes bitter laughter, and this time it is thanks to Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Park Jie-Won. He attempted to defend DP Rep. Seo Young-Kyo’s baseless claim of a meeting between Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo with unusual logic: “She is the smartest person I know from my years in the National Assembly” and “She has never been wrong.”Whether or not Seo is brilliant, the idea that she has never been wrong is easily disproved. She once accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of slashing the budget for combat boots, underwear and long johns for soldiers, calling it “a ruthless budget.” In reality, she had exaggerated someone else’s comments, and the numbers were incorrect. The reduction was not hundreds of billions of won, but rather a modest saving of several billion due to lower costs. When confronted, she argued, “Why did only that cost go down when everything else has gone up?” In a more recent exchange, after losing a logical argument, she loudly asked, “Who is the president now?” A strange question — who would not know?These lawmakers may stand out, but they are not alone. Party leaders and Judiciary Committee Chair Choo Mi-ae have also displayed startling behavior. The common thread running through their flamboyant acts is a determination to protect President Lee Jae Myung from every possible legal risk, much like Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe scanning millions of possible futures.One major theme is the long-discussed “prosecution reform.” While framed as retribution against prosecutors, it also weakens their future ability to respond to trials involving the president. Prosecutors investigating sensitive cases have been sidelined, and authority over indictments has been curtailed. At the same time, the DP has employed a strategy of pressing for lawsuit withdrawals, relying on questionable testimonies to create pressure. The $8 million payment to North Korea by underwear maker SBW has already been confirmed by the Supreme Court, yet party figures try to obscure it.Another example is the push to abolish the crime of breach of trust. The offense has long required reform, yet the DP consistently blocked such efforts. Now, suddenly, they want to remove it. Former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon remarked that this is because “it is certain President Lee will be convicted of breach of trust, so they want to abolish it to secure an acquittal.” If the repeal is applied retroactively, the suspicion that the motive is personal cannot be dismissed.The pressure campaign against Chief Justice Jo, unprecedented in Korean constitutional history, also fits this pattern. The proposal to expand the Supreme Court to 26 justices, with 22 to be appointed during President Lee’s term, is especially blatant. Given the appointing authority’s current tendencies, the influence of these choices would extend long after Lee leaves office.President Lee has also set up safeguards of his own. Several of his former defense lawyers now hold posts at the top office overseeing public discipline and legal affairs, and one serves as director general of planning at the National Intelligence Service. These placements are described as rewards, but they also function as preparation.Even so, the DP is pursuing measures that would ensure five years from now that prosecutions against Lee remain difficult, or that the charges themselves are eliminated, with final rulings to be issued by justices he appointed. These are extraordinary steps, each tagged as "unprecedented in constitutional history."For now, the DP is unlikely to lose its parliamentary majority, given the structure of the electorate and the support it receives from a weak People Power Party. With control of the National Assembly and their own president in office, they face little external pressure. At present, Korea has perhaps the strongest concentration of executive and legislative power since its founding. Why, then, do they act with such excess?As Prof. Jin Joong-kwon has suggested, our imagination should focus on the “future yet to come.” It should be directed toward building a more just and humane society. Yet the DP is instead forcing the public to relive the past, denying and concealing wrongdoing, and expending its energy on excuses. Even half of that determination, if invested in today and tomorrow, would be far better spent.