Legislation committee reduced to ruling party’s vehicle

Lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee exchanged insults on Tuesday, a day after Chair Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party forced through a motion to hold an “emergency hearing” for Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. Choo, with support from ruling party lawmakers, pushed the proposal despite it not being on the agenda and over strong objections from the opposition.The Democratic Party had tried to hold a hearing last May while in opposition, but Jo and all 11 Supreme Court justices declined to appear, scuttling the effort. This time, the ruling party insists it will summon the sitting chief justice and justices as witnesses for the first time in constitutional history, even raising the prospect of impeachment if they refuse. Concerns about the separation of powers and judicial independence have been dismissed.Equally troubling is the committee's own regression. All bills that pass other committees must go through the Legislation Committee, which reviews them for legal consistency and wording. The body has also served as a forum for revisiting bills the majority pushed through against opposition resistance. Since the 17th National Assembly in 2004, the majority party has held the speaker’s post, while the second-largest party has chaired the committee under a gentlemen’s agreement.That arrangement ended in 2020 when the Democratic Party unilaterally installed its own chair, triggering a backlash. After handing the post to the People Power Party in 2022, the Democrats reclaimed it following last year’s elections. With that, a mechanism to check majority dominance has disappeared.Under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the committee has become a partisan battleground. Disputes have raged over the opposition’s attempt to appoint Rep. Na Kyung-won as ranking member. The People Power Party erred in nominating Na, whose spouse is a sitting judge, raising conflict-of-interest questions. Yet the ruling party bears greater blame for blocking her appointment through an unprecedented rejection vote.The atmosphere in the chamber has been dismal. At one meeting, Choo asked sarcastically, “Does doing this help your 'brother' Yoon Suk Yeol?” while People Power lawmaker Song Seok-jun retorted that the committee had become a place where Choo’s family name meant “disgrace” rather than the original meaning of “autumn.” Such childish exchanges diminish the dignity of the committee, long regarded as the “committee of committees.”As the majority party occupying a post customarily yielded to the opposition, the Democrats have a duty to lead the committee with fairness. Instead, by forcing through controversial matters such as the Jo hearing, they have turned what should be a brake on legislative excess into an accelerator for unilateral power. If the Democrats cannot run the committee as a venue for compromise, they would better serve parliamentary democracy by handing the chairmanship back to the opposition.