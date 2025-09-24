U.S. visa restrictions present opportunity for Korea to secure talent

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The United States has raised fees for professional visas by as much as 100 times, creating unexpected ripples in global labor markets. The H-1B visa program, which issues 85,000 slots annually, has been dominated by Indian workers who account for more than 70 percent of recipients. For India, the new fees triggered alarm. Even if applied only to new applications, uncertainty looms over renewals, raising fears of a broader disruption for foreign professionals in the United States. This could spark a global competition to retain highly skilled workers, with Korea pressed to act given its shortage of advanced talent.The Economist warned that the “$100,000 H-1B policy” could backfire, with implications for Washington’s reshoring campaign. If skilled workers leave, it predicted, factories could follow them abroad in a new wave of offshoring, contrary to President Donald Trump’s intentions. India, China and Canada are already seen as likely beneficiaries. China, in particular, has long targeted overseas-trained professionals, starting with the “Thousand Talents Program” in the late 2000s, and has already produced results in artificial intelligence.For Korea, the unfolding visa turbulence could be an opening. Korean companies and universities face an acute shortage of advanced researchers. Professors at Seoul National University and other institutions hope that Korean scholars working in the United States will return to invigorate domestic research. The moment recalls the 1970s, when overseas Korean scientists were recruited to lay the groundwork for the country’s technological self-reliance.Yet Korea’s record in retaining scholars is poor. Song Ik-ho, an honorary professor of electrical engineering at KAIST who set a record as its youngest appointee, recently joined the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu. After 37 years of research, he cited the lack of stable conditions past the mandatory retirement age of 65 as the reason for leaving. In recent years, other leading scholars — including Lee Gi-myung, former vice president of the Korea Institute for Advanced Study, Lee Young-hee of Sungkyunkwan University, Hong Soon-hyung of KAIST, and Kim Soo-bong, formerly of Seoul National University — have made similar moves to China.A survey of 200 regular members of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology found that 61.5 percent had received offers from foreign institutions in the past five years, often with multimillion-won salaries. Of those offers, 82.9 percent came from China. The findings underscore Korea’s lack of a coherent strategy for managing top talent. Allowing senior scholars to drift abroad risks not only the loss of individuals but also the loss of critical technology. The government must establish policies that attract young overseas researchers while preventing the outflow of retired experts. In an era when advanced talent is synonymous with national power, Korea cannot afford to delay.