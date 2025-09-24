 Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Mr. Queen actress Shin Hye-sun was born in the Year of the Snake. Today she should focus on the warmth of personal and family relationships (JoongAng Daily).

Mr. Queen actress Shin Hye-sun was born in the Year of the Snake. Today she should focus on the warmth of personal and family relationships (JoongAng Daily).

Overall, today’s fortunes highlight balance, optimism, and the importance of relationships, with many signs encouraged to act with confidence, generosity and clarity. Success is linked to valuing people over possessions, seizing opportunities without delay and fostering harmony in both personal and professional life.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Today is the best day
🔹 Age is an honor bestowed by time
🔹 Life may feel full of happiness
🔹 A clear vision brings new motivation
🔹 Do what you love and excel at
🔹 Knock and the door will open
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive respect or praise
🔹 Eat well and let go of worries
🔹 Don’t cling to the past
🔹 Separate personal from professional
🔹 Focus on growing the pie before seeking profit
🔹 A key decision may arise
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Unexpected tasks may appear
🔹 Blood ties matter most
🔹 Whichever path you choose leads to success
🔹 Time is money—use it wisely
🔹 Conversations flow smoothly
🔹 Recognition comes from ability
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life is best when shared
🔹 People are your greatest wealth
🔹 Everything has its rightful place
🔹 Your influence or authority may grow
🔹 Projects gain momentum
🔹 Expect teamwork and solidarity
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t skimp on yourself
🔹 Flow like water in daily life
🔹 Softness overcomes strength
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Unexpected expenses may occur
🔹 Weigh both value and satisfaction
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Relationships are built on warmth
🔹 Despite flaws, family is best
🔹 Giving and receiving affection matter
🔹 A spouse is a true blessing
🔹 Married couples may focus on children
🔹 Expect closer ties with someone special
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Health of body and mind is your best asset
🔹 Live fully in this long-lived era
🔹 Every day is your youngest day
🔹 Don’t delay—act today
🔹 Bring tomorrow’s work into today
🔹 Confidence fuels success
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay youthful and optimistic
🔹 Handle your own responsibilities
🔹 If forced to choose, value quality over quantity
🔹 It’s not over until it’s truly finished
🔹 A little compromise brings greater gain
🔹 Seek advice from the experienced
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow your heart—it’s your time
🔹 Family harmony is the foundation of happiness
🔹 Collect and preserve what you can
🔹 Support comes from above and below
🔹 Everything may feel perfectly aligned
🔹 Unity strengthens bonds
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay rational—don’t be swayed by emotions
🔹 Be firm with beginnings and endings
🔹 Keep reason over sentiment
🔹 Complete tasks before others
🔹 Avoid envy; protect your own share
🔹 You are unique as yourself
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t fear new things
🔹 Never distance yourself from learning
🔹 Write things down instead of storing them mentally
🔹 Put agreements in writing, not just words
🔹 Value lessons over short-term gains
🔹 A good day for study
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Conversations blossom today
🔹 Food fortune may come—avoid overeating
🔹 Do your best and heaven will favor you
🔹 Balance honor with practical gains
🔹 Stay optimistic and daring
🔹 Be bold and proactive
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune. 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity

Tuesday's Fortune: Keep both feet on the ground and stay balanced

Monday's fortune: Keep an even keel and think about tomorrow

Sunday's fortune: Satisfaction found in harmony and connection

Saturday's fortune: Emotional connections and family harmony

Related Stories

Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key

Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life

Sunday's fortune: Rock out with your relationships

Thursday's fortune: Relationship growth and opportunities for connection

Thursday's fortune: Seize opportunities for gain, but don't be greedy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)