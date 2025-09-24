Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Today is the best day
🔹 Age is an honor bestowed by time
🔹 Life may feel full of happiness
🔹 A clear vision brings new motivation
🔹 Do what you love and excel at
🔹 Knock and the door will open
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive respect or praise
🔹 Eat well and let go of worries
🔹 Don’t cling to the past
🔹 Separate personal from professional
🔹 Focus on growing the pie before seeking profit
🔹 A key decision may arise
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Unexpected tasks may appear
🔹 Blood ties matter most
🔹 Whichever path you choose leads to success
🔹 Time is money—use it wisely
🔹 Conversations flow smoothly
🔹 Recognition comes from ability
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life is best when shared
🔹 People are your greatest wealth
🔹 Everything has its rightful place
🔹 Your influence or authority may grow
🔹 Projects gain momentum
🔹 Expect teamwork and solidarity
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t skimp on yourself
🔹 Flow like water in daily life
🔹 Softness overcomes strength
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Unexpected expenses may occur
🔹 Weigh both value and satisfaction
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Relationships are built on warmth
🔹 Despite flaws, family is best
🔹 Giving and receiving affection matter
🔹 A spouse is a true blessing
🔹 Married couples may focus on children
🔹 Expect closer ties with someone special
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Health of body and mind is your best asset
🔹 Live fully in this long-lived era
🔹 Every day is your youngest day
🔹 Don’t delay—act today
🔹 Bring tomorrow’s work into today
🔹 Confidence fuels success
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay youthful and optimistic
🔹 Handle your own responsibilities
🔹 If forced to choose, value quality over quantity
🔹 It’s not over until it’s truly finished
🔹 A little compromise brings greater gain
🔹 Seek advice from the experienced
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow your heart—it’s your time
🔹 Family harmony is the foundation of happiness
🔹 Collect and preserve what you can
🔹 Support comes from above and below
🔹 Everything may feel perfectly aligned
🔹 Unity strengthens bonds
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay rational—don’t be swayed by emotions
🔹 Be firm with beginnings and endings
🔹 Keep reason over sentiment
🔹 Complete tasks before others
🔹 Avoid envy; protect your own share
🔹 You are unique as yourself
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t fear new things
🔹 Never distance yourself from learning
🔹 Write things down instead of storing them mentally
🔹 Put agreements in writing, not just words
🔹 Value lessons over short-term gains
🔹 A good day for study
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Conversations blossom today
🔹 Food fortune may come—avoid overeating
🔹 Do your best and heaven will favor you
🔹 Balance honor with practical gains
🔹 Stay optimistic and daring
🔹 Be bold and proactive
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)