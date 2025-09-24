Hwang, Wolves advance; will national team be next?
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 15:33 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 16:07
Hwang Hee-chan started for Wolverhampton Wanderers as the club advanced to the round of 16 in the 2025—26 English EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup.
Wolves defeated Everton 2-0 in the third round of the competition at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, on Tuesday.
Hwang started as a forward on the left flank, registering four shots, none on target. His efforts went narrowly wide, over the crossbar or were blocked by defenders.
He played 68 minutes before being substituted. Wolves took the lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Marshall Munetsi. Tolu Arokodare, who replaced Hwang, sealed the victory with a strike in the 88th minute.
Despite suffering five straight defeats in the Premier League to start the season, Wolves progressed to the final 16 in the cup competition. Data firm FotMob rated Hwang at 6.8, while SofaScore gave him 6.5.
Hwang is aiming to return to the Korean national team. He missed the Korean squad’s U.S. friendlies last month after limited playing time with his club.
But his minutes have been increasing. He scored his first goal of the season against Everton in a Premier League match on Aug. 30, and started against Newcastle on Sept. 14.
National team coach Hong Myung-bo will announce the roster on Monday for Korea’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil on Oct. 10 and Paraguay on Oct. 14.
BY PARK LIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
