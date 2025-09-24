In smashing form

Trio of men's singles players retire because of injury at the U.S. Open

Two Korean players eliminated in opening round of WTA Korea Open

Related Stories

Cute clothes and stress relief attract young Koreans to the tennis court

Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Nick Kyrgios and Kwon Soon-woo to compete in 'fast and furious' UTS tournament in Goyang

Table tennis players continue strong showing in team events

Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014