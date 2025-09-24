 In smashing form
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Tennis

print dictionary print

In smashing form

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:53
Italy’s Matteo Berrettini returns a shot against Spain’s Jaume Munar in their men’s singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open in Tokyo on Sept. 24. [AFP/YONHAP]

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini returns a shot against Spain’s Jaume Munar in their men’s singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open in Tokyo on Sept. 24. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Italy’s Matteo Berrettini returns a shot against Spain’s Jaume Munar in their men’s singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open in Tokyo on Sept. 24. 
tags tennis

More in Tennis

In smashing form

Korea Open winner Swiatek 'super proud' of comeback victory

Two Korean players eliminated in opening round of WTA Korea Open

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to headline Korea Open

Trio of men's singles players retire because of injury at the U.S. Open

Related Stories

Cute clothes and stress relief attract young Koreans to the tennis court

Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Nick Kyrgios and Kwon Soon-woo to compete in 'fast and furious' UTS tournament in Goyang

Table tennis players continue strong showing in team events

Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)