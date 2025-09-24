 Massive sinkhole opens near hospital in Bangkok
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 21:58
A vehicle teeters on the edge of a massive sinkhole that opened on Samsen Road near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok on Sept. 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Thai authorities rushed to contain a massive sinkhole near a hospital in central Bangkok that disrupted utilities and traffic, officials said on Wednesday.
 
The 50-meter-deep (164-foot-deep) sinkhole extended about 900 square meters (9,720 square feet) in front of Vajira Hospital, halting traffic.
 

Footage on social media showed the road slowly sinking as water poured out from a drainage pipe, dragging down electricity poles. The hospital announced that it would not take on patients during the incident.
 
"Dirt from an underground train construction was sliding in," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. "Luckily, there are no deaths or injuries."
 
Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said a pipe had burst, so water and power lines have also been cut.
 
"The hospital has no problems, but we are worried about the police station: That's still dangerous, and the public has been evacuated," he said.
 
By noon, authorities said they had halted further ground movement and were monitoring the site closely.

Reuters
tags thailand bangkok sinkhole

