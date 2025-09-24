WHO denies link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

The World Health Organization (WHO) has denied any link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.At this time, no consistent association has been established based on conclusive scientific evidence, the WHO said in a statement on Wednesday in response to controversy that broke out over the issue in the United States.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of popular pain medication Tylenol by women when pregnant, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of U.S. health policy.Reuters