 WHO denies link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

WHO denies link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 21:30
Extra Strength Tylenol is shown in Carmel, Indiana, on Sept. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

Extra Strength Tylenol is shown in Carmel, Indiana, on Sept. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The World Health Organization (WHO) has denied any link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.
 
At this time, no consistent association has been established based on conclusive scientific evidence, the WHO said in a statement on Wednesday in response to controversy that broke out over the issue in the United States.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of popular pain medication Tylenol by women when pregnant, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of U.S. health policy. 
 

 

Reuters
tags autism pregnancy tylenol vaccine

More in World

Massive sinkhole opens near hospital in Bangkok

WHO denies link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

Hong Kong's airlines evacuate planes as they wait out Typhoon Ragasa

Ohtani pitches 6 scoreless innings for 3rd straight dominant outing

Trump makes no mention of North Korea while touting his peace efforts, rebuking UN

Related Stories

Trump's misleading comments on autism validate the 'MAHA' movement and reveal its political potency

Trump's comments on Tylenol during pregnancy draw backlash from medical experts

Evolving message of exposure

Evolving message of exposure (KOR)

Dr. Trump? U.S. president revisits COVID days, this time sharing unproven views on autism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)