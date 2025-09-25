Negotiations continue as visa concerns jeopardize Korean investments in U.S.
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 11:25
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok warned that unresolved U.S. visa issues could significantly delay or derail Korean companies' investment projects in the United States.
“Without resolving the visa issue, meaningful progress remains virtually impossible,” Kim said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Seoul on Wednesday, referring to major Korean investment projects in the United States.
“Although the projects have not been entirely halted or formally placed on hold, it will be very difficult for a large number of workers to enter or re-enter the U.S. until this problem is resolved,” he said.
“In the absence of firm assurances regarding their safety, both they and their families are understandably reluctant to enter the U.S. again while this matter remains unresolved.”
Seoul and Washington are currently negotiating changes to the U.S. visa system following a controversial incident on Sept. 4, when armed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site in Georgia, detaining 317 Korean nationals out of 475 on site.
Kim also noted that the visa issue has cast uncertainty over the $350 billion investment fund Korea committed to during trade talks with the United States in July, because it amounts to more than 70 percent of Korea’s foreign exchange reserves.
A currency swap agreement would be crucial, or else the investment would come across as a “severe shock” to the Korean economy, according to Kim.
President Lee Jae Myung made similar remarks in a Reuters interview on Monday, warning that withdrawing $350 billion entirely in cash without a currency swap with the United States, as currently demanded, would put Korea at risk of a crisis similar to the 1997 financial meltdown.
Kim also expressed concerns over the conditions being imposed by the U.S., noting that they appear similar to those previously demanded of Japan, which pledged $550 billion in investment.
“There’s the feeling that it’s difficult for us to accept that, not just in the negotiating team but also among the public,” he said.
In a prior deal, Japan reportedly agreed to a package during the Trump administration that allowed the U.S. president to designate investment destinations and required Japan to transfer funds within 45 days — with the threat of higher tariffs if it failed to comply.
