 Kospi opens lower on chip slump, currency
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on chip slump, currency

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 10:43
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 25. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 25. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Thursday, led by losses in large-cap semiconductor shares, as investors remained cautious over the Korean won's weakness and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the "highly valued" stock market.
 
The Kospi shed 13.34 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,458.8 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, Wall Street finished lower following recent gains, after Powell said "equity prices are fairly highly valued" and the Fed is watching the impact of its policies on the overall financial conditions.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite went down 0.33 percent, and the S&P 500 shed 0.28 percent.
 
The local currency slumped to a 4-month low against the U.S. dollar Wednesday.
 
In Seoul, top-cap shares opened mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.17 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 1.89 percent.
 
But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.15 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace surged 2.65 percent.
 
Leading bio company Samsung Biologics went down 1.24 percent, but Celltrion climbed 0.62 percent.
 
Automakers opened lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.46 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia slid 0.49 percent.
 
But shipbuilders gathered ground. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy surged 2.2 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean added 0.27 percent.
 
Power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility retreated 0.91 percent, while leading steelmaker Posco Holdings increased 0.36 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,401.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.31 percent from the previous session of 1,397.5 won.

Yonhap
tags stock share market won kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on chip slump, currency

From trainers to trillions: Musinsa’s 10 trillion won IPO target sparks valuation debate

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Mirae ETF assets worth more than 250 trillion won, now 12th largest worldwide

Hana Bank opens branch in Poland in push to expand European reach

Related Stories

Kospi opens higher on chip gains, foreign buying

Seoul stocks open lower on Powell's remarks on stock market

Kospi closes up 1.54% to maintain record streak

Kospi slides 0.46% as investors cash in on rally

Kospi sets fresh all-time high on chips, batteries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)