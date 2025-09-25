Decision on restarting 40-year old nuclear reactor delayed
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 20:20
A decision on whether to restart the Kori-2 nuclear reactor, widely seen as a bellwether for the Lee Jae Myung administration’s nuclear policy, has been delayed.
With multiple reactors already offline as a result of the previous Moon Jae-in administration’s nuclear phaseout policy, the postponement has heightened concerns over Korea's future power supply.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) held a plenary meeting on Thursday to deliberate on extending the operation of Kori-2, but failed to reach a conclusion. Some commissioners reportedly expressed opposition, starting from the review of its accident management plan.
The commission will reconvene on Oct. 23 to continue deliberations. Kori-2 has been offline since April 8, 2023, when it reached the end of its 40-year design life.
The decision on Kori-2 is viewed as a key test of the Lee administration’s stance on nuclear energy. Ten reactors are slated for continued operation reviews under the current government, with Kori-2 being the first.
“The first review will inevitably be more rigorous, given its implications for subsequent cases,” said an industry source who requested anonymity. “Since Lee has already indicated a positive view of operating existing reactors, future deliberations may proceed more smoothly once Kori-2 is resolved.”
This marks the first review of a life-extension request since Wolseong-1 in February 2015, a gap of 10 years.
The delay has fueled concerns about Korea's power supply. During the Moon administration, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) was fined but still refrained from applying for continued operation of reactors, resulting in shutdowns.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AHN HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)