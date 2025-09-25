 LG launches Easy TV for seniors with KakaoTalk features
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 17:28
Two models pose for the camera to promote LG Electronics' new television lineup, marketed as LG Easy TV, that targets older consumers. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics will roll out a new television on Monday designed for Korea’s senior citizens, featuring functions that simplify channel navigation through a partnership with Kakao, operator of KakaoTalk instant messenger.
 
The centerpiece function, called LG Buddy, is built on KakaoTalk and allows easier access to desired content. Recognizing that many elderly viewers rely on their children to help manage devices, LG designed the system so that offspring can remotely adjust settings or curate programs for their parents via KakaoTalk.
 
The TV also links directly to a user’s KakaoTalk account, enabling video calls through the built-in camera. In emergencies, users can press a help button on the remote control that automatically sends an alert to family members. Users can also share photos, videos and YouTube links via KakaoTalk, which can then be viewed on the big screen.
 
“We plan to expand the LG Buddy feature to other TV lines, starting with our portable touch screen StanbyME Go,” said Baik Seon-pil, head of the product planning division, at a press event in western Seoul.
 
Korea’s population aged 65 and over topped 10 million last year, accounting for 20 percent of the registered population, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
 
“We also aim to introduce this senior-focused product to overseas markets with rapidly aging demographics, including the United States and Japan,” Baik added.
 
Marketed as LG Easy TV, the set includes additional functions such as pop-up reminders for daily tasks like taking medication or watering plants, as well as entertainment features like games and karaoke.
 
The LG Easy TV is a quantum nano-emitting diode LCD model offered in 65-inch and 75-inch versions, priced at 2.77 million won ($1,977) and 3.87 million won, respectively.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
