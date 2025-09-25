 Samsung Electronics updates smart home app, boosts connectivity
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 11:54
This image, provided by Samsung Electronics on Sept. 25, shows a safety feature of the company's smart home application, SmartThings. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has updated its smart home application to improve safety features and connectivity with automobiles.
 
The Korean tech giant said it has adopted safety-related features targeting seniors through the SmartThings app, which enables users to share their location via smartphones and tablets when safety threats or health concerns are detected.
 

The update will also allow the SmartThings app to connect to automobiles under ties with Hyundai Motor Group, enabling users to control features such as air conditioning, engine start and electric vehicle charging.
 
"The company will continue efforts to provide a distinctive AI home experience by expanding services needed by customers," said Jung Jae-yeon, who heads Samsung's SmartThings team.
 

Yonhap
