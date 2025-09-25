Scent of roasted sweet potatoes returns as Korean convenience stores roll out winter items early
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 11:25
Convenience store chains are wasting no time in welcoming winter lineups, rolling out roasted sweet potatoes, fish-shaped pastries and hot packs weeks earlier than usual as cooler weather sets in and consumers tighten their wallets amid high inflation.
Convenience store operators 7-Eleven, CU and GS25 have begun stocking winter goods two to four weeks ahead of last year’s schedule, according to industry sources on Sept. 19.
7-Eleven, operated by Korea Seven, began selling classic winter snacks such as bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry filled with red bean paste), five types of eomuk (fish cakes) and roasted sweet potatoes on Sept. 22.
“Sales of winter products usually pick up in October, but with the larger day-to-night temperature gap this year, sales began rising earlier this month,” a 7-Eleven official said.
From Oct. 15, the chain will also roll out four varieties of hobbang (steamed buns), including red bean and sweet potato flavors.
The shift coincides with cooling temperatures. The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that the low in Seoul on Sept. 19 was 19.1 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit), with the high reaching only 21.4 degrees, down about 5 degrees from the previous week.
CU, operated by BGF Retail, began selling roasted sweet potatoes made from fresh harvests in Gochang County, South Jeolla, on Sept. 1 — about a month earlier than last year, when the snack was part of its winter promotions.
Demand for CU’s roasted sweet potatoes has steadily increased, with sales growing 22.4 percent in 2023, 23.9 percent in 2024, and 26.2 percent between January and August 2025 compared to the previous year.
Beyond early releases, convenience store chains are also leveraging competitive pricing to attract customers to their winter snack offerings. CU launched five types of private-label instant cup soups under its private label brand, priced at 1,500 won ($1) each, strengthening its hot-soup lineup.
CU’s soup category sales rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in September and 9.9 percent in October last year, reflecting consistent seasonal demand from late fall through winter.
GS25, operated by GS Retail, also moved up its winter lineup by about three weeks. Beginning this month, GS25 expanded its sales of low-priced snacks, including “bite-sized roasted sweet potatoes” at 700 won each, eomuk at 500 won per piece, and buttered roasted baby potatoes at 2,800 won.
“We planned these ultra-value products so that customers can enjoy winter street snacks at affordable prices despite high inflation,” said Lee Jeong-su, product manager at GS Retail.
Convenience stores are also releasing winter accessories earlier than they have in the past. 7-Eleven will begin selling disposable hot packs from Oct. 2, followed by earmuffs, fleece stockings, knit socks and gloves across all stores starting Oct. 15.
“With strong demand for private-label apparel products in the first half of the year, we plan to expand our winter clothing category compared to last year,” a Korea Seven official said.
