KakaoTalk redesign faces significant user backlash
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 13:53 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 14:42
KakaoTalk is facing user backlash after unveiling its biggest redesign in 15 years — even as the update added long-requested features.
The overhaul, announced Tuesday at the company’s developer conference, introduced tools such as the ability to edit sent messages within 24 hours and an AI voice call assistant that provides real-time summaries.
But the most striking change is in the Friends tab. The familiar scrollable list of names, photos and status updates has been replaced with a grid-style feed resembling Instagram, showing profile and background photos alongside recent posts.
The shift has triggered sharp criticism online.
“I never imagined a messenger app would hide the actual friend list,” one user wrote online. Others complained about the exposure of personal content, especially in work-related contexts.
“I use KakaoTalk for work, and now I have to show private photos to people I barely know,” one user said. Another added, “Is KakaoTalk trying to be a social media platform instead of a messenger?”
In response, users have started sharing instructions online on how to disable automatic updates to prevent the new version from being installed.
For Samsung Galaxy users, this involves searching for KakaoTalk on the Google Play Store, tapping the three-dot menu in the top right corner, and unchecking automatic updates. On the iPhone, users can go to Settings, click on the App Store and turn off “App Updates” under the automatic downloads section.
Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a responded to the controversy after the conference, saying, “There may be some initial pushback, but our intention was to include features that users ultimately find helpful. We will continue evolving KakaoTalk based on user feedback.”
BY HYEON YE-SEUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
