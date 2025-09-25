 Open-world action-adventure game Crimson Desert to be released March 19
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

Open-world action-adventure game Crimson Desert to be released March 19

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:57
Game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

Game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

 
Game developer Pearl Abyss' long-awaited open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, will be released on March 19 after seven years of development.
 
The official announcement was made through Sony's State of Play 2025 online showcase on Thursday and began preorders for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Apple Mac.
 

Related Article

 
Digital packages are sold at $69.99 for the standard package and $79.99 for the deluxe edition. Physical packages, which can only be purchased at offline stores, are sold for $69.99 for the standard edition, $89.99 for the deluxe edition and $279.99 for the collector's edition. Different editions offer varying benefits for the buyer, and the collector's edition will include three types of weapons that can only be obtained through the package, according to Pearl Abyss.
 
Details can be found on the Crimson Desert website.
 
Crimson Desert takes place on the continent of Pywel as the protagonist and main character, Kliff, ventures through the challenges "to save Pywel from an impending catastrophe."
 
In-game screenshots of game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert, slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

In-game screenshots of game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert, slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

In-game screenshots of game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert, slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

In-game screenshots of game developer Pearl Abyss' upcoming open world adventure game Crimson Desert, slated for release on March 19, 2026 [PEARL ABYSS]

 
Crimson Desert was first announced by Pearl Abyss in 2019 and has since been one of the most anticipated games by the company, only to disappoint gamers with repeated postponements of the release date.
 
With a final date, Pearl Abyss' company stock jumped by 6.55 percent as of noon on Thursday, trading at around 36,600 won ($26).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Pearl Abyss Black Desert Crimson Desert

More in Games & Webtoons

Open-world action-adventure game Crimson Desert to be released March 19

Boy band Newbeat collaborates with Tappytoon for new music video

League of Legends beat 'em up game to begin early access on Oct. 7

Over 25 million units of Cookie Run trading card game to head to North America

G-Star game festival happening in Busan Nov. 13 to 14

Related Stories

Pearl Abyss approved to operate games in China, including Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile is No. 1 downloaded game in China

Pearl Abyss's localizers discuss their work, what they look for in candidates

Game maker Pearl Abyss, KTO to curate travel package based on Black Desert

Kakao Games' net plunges 97.7%
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)