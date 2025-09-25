Open-world action-adventure game Crimson Desert to be released March 19
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:57
- YOON SO-YEON
Game developer Pearl Abyss' long-awaited open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, will be released on March 19 after seven years of development.
The official announcement was made through Sony's State of Play 2025 online showcase on Thursday and began preorders for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Apple Mac.
Digital packages are sold at $69.99 for the standard package and $79.99 for the deluxe edition. Physical packages, which can only be purchased at offline stores, are sold for $69.99 for the standard edition, $89.99 for the deluxe edition and $279.99 for the collector's edition. Different editions offer varying benefits for the buyer, and the collector's edition will include three types of weapons that can only be obtained through the package, according to Pearl Abyss.
Details can be found on the Crimson Desert website.
Crimson Desert takes place on the continent of Pywel as the protagonist and main character, Kliff, ventures through the challenges "to save Pywel from an impending catastrophe."
Crimson Desert was first announced by Pearl Abyss in 2019 and has since been one of the most anticipated games by the company, only to disappoint gamers with repeated postponements of the release date.
With a final date, Pearl Abyss' company stock jumped by 6.55 percent as of noon on Thursday, trading at around 36,600 won ($26).
