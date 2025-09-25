Meanwhile: Water Worlds (KOR)

It may be hard to believe, but several moons in our solar system conceal vast underground oceans. NASA calls them “water worlds,” and beneath their thick icy crusts lie immense seas. For instance, Jupiter’s moon Europa is thought to hold twice as much water as Earth’s oceans, while Ganymede has 25 times more and Saturn’s Titan contains about 12 times as much. These subsurface seas remain liquid thanks to heat generated by radioactive decay and tidal friction from gravitational pulls, making them stable even without sunlight.What about Earth? With a diameter of 12,756 kilometers, Earth’s oceans could be imagined as a single water droplet 1,360 kilometers across — large enough to swallow the Korean Peninsula at its widest point. Freshwater paints a more sobering picture. If gathered, it would form a droplet just 406 kilometers in diameter, roughly just the distance from Seoul to Yeosu.For a different perspective, imagine that all the water on Earth could fit into a two-liter bottle. Proportionally, that would mean that glaciers, ice sheets and groundwater would amount to only a few tablespoons. The water vapor in clouds would thus be only the size of a fingernail clipping. Rivers and lakes — surface water we see daily — would fill a single eyedropper bottle, and of that, drinkable water would equal a single teaspoon. Yet that “eyedropper” would still represent the equivalent of 30 million reservoirs the size of Obong in Gangneung.Water levels at Obong Reservoir once plummeted to 11.5 percent before rebounding, a reminder of how precarious supplies can be. Residents endured restrictions as their lifeline nearly ran dry. The causes of Gangneung’s summer drought can be explained by middle school science. Westerly winds climbing the Taebaek Mountains cool the air quickly, releasing rain on the Western slopes. Once over the ridge, the winds dry out, leaving the east parched. Even when rain does fall, the steep terrain sends most water rushing into the East Sea before it can seep underground.Experts argue that our solutions must match these conditions. Facilities that trap and store rainwater are one answer, providing reserves when natural flows fail. In that sense, “water worlds” are not only distant moons orbiting Jupiter or Saturn, but also a model for how to confront Earth’s future water shortages.믿기 어렵겠지만, 우리 태양계에는 지하 바다를 품은 달들이 있다. 미국 항공우주국(NASA)은 이를 ‘워터월드(water worlds)’라고 부른다. 꽝꽝 언 얼음 지각 아래에 드넓은 바다가 펼쳐진 세계다. 목성의 달 유로파와 가니메데는 각각 지구 바다의 2배와 25배, 토성의 달 타이탄은 12배나 되는 물을 얼음층 밑에 담고 있다. 그 바다는 땅속 방사성 붕괴열과 다른 천체들이 밀고 당길 때 생기는 조석 마찰열로, 햇빛이 닿지 않아도 얼어붙을 걱정이 없다.지구는? 지름 1만 2756㎞인 공으로, 바닷물을 한데 그러모아 거대한 물방울을 만들 수 있다면 지름이 1360㎞나 된다. 한반도를 삼키고도 남는 크기다. 이번엔 담수 차례다. 담수로 만든 물방울의 지름은 서울서 여수까지의 거리, 406㎞다. 좀 더 상상력을 발휘해 지구의 모든 물을 2L 생수병에 넣는다고 가정해보자. 이렇게 되면 빙하와 만년설, 지하수는 세 큰술 정도가 되고, 구름 속 수증기는 손톱만큼밖에 안 된다.강과 호수 같은 지표에 흐르는 물은 점안액 용기로 하나 정도이고, 이 중 마실 수 있는 물은 달랑 티스푼 한 개에 해당한다. 그런데 그 ‘점안액 용기’에 들어가는 물의 실제 양은 강릉 오봉저수지 같은 담수원 3000만 개 분량이다.오봉저수지에 남은 물이 한때 11.5%까지 곤두박질쳤다가 회복되고 있다니 감사한 일이다. 생명줄이 바닥나면서 시민들이 제한 급수에 시달리는 현실에 속이 탔다. 강릉에 여름 가뭄이 심각한 이유는 중학교 과학으로 설명할 수 있다. 태백산맥을 타고 올라간 서풍은 곧 차가워져 물방울을 만들고 비를 뿌리지만, 산맥을 넘으면 바싹 말라 버린다. 어쩌다 비가 와도 경사가 급해 스며들지 못한 채 동해로 흘러간다. 전문가들은 이런 기후와 지형에 맞는 해법으로 땅에 빗물을 가두는 저류시설을 꼽는다. ‘워터월드’가 미래 물 부족 문제를 푸는 구세주인 셈이다.