Step-by-step verification key to realizing Lee’s 'END Initiative' (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, unveiling the “END Initiative” for peace on the Korean Peninsula. The plan envisions three stages — exchange, normalization and denuclearization — aimed at ending an era of hostility and ushering in peaceful coexistence and shared growth.“The most certain peace is the state in which there is no need to fight,” Lee said. He pledged to “open a path to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula by gradually expanding inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.”With Pyongyang refusing dialogue, advancing its nuclear program, and raising military threats, the administration’s choice to start with exchange — the least contentious step — may be unavoidable. Rather than seeking an immediate breakthrough, the phased approach emphasizes gradual progress. Even modest gains could be read as pragmatic diplomacy. Should talks lead to improved relations and ultimately denuclearization, it would mark a breakthrough for Korean security. Lee underscored this point, calling for “wisdom in pursuing a phased solution, beginning with halting the advancement of nuclear and missile capabilities, moving to reductions, and ultimately achieving dismantlement.”The obstacle remains Pyongyang’s response. On Sunday, just days before Lee’s speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared in a Supreme People’s Assembly address that he had no intention of sitting down with Seoul and called denuclearization “unconstitutional.” His remarks underline the difficulties facing the initiative at the outset. The risk is that the government becomes absorbed in exchange and normalization while making little progress on denuclearization. The Moon Jae-in administration focused heavily on inter-Korean ties but struggled to deliver on denuclearization, while the Yoon Suk Yeol administration waited in vain for Pyongyang to change. Both serve as cautionary lessons.Even if talks resume, North Korea could again refuse verification while demanding sanctions relief. If Washington were to concede too much — as critics argue nearly happened under former U.S. President Donald Trump — the outcome could be the effective acceptance of a nuclear North Korea. Seoul must therefore design its policy with precision, ready to employ both incentives and penalties. That includes restoring sanctions through snapback provisions or imposing new measures if Pyongyang fails to follow through.Ultimately, the name of the initiative matters less than its results. Dialogue and normalization cannot become ends in themselves. Without denuclearization as the central priority, lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula will remain out of reach.이재명 대통령이 어제(24일) 취임 후 첫 유엔총회 연설에서 한반도 평화를 위한 ‘E·N·D 이니셔티브’를 제안했다. 교류(Exchange), 관계 정상화(Normalization), 비핵화(Denuclearization) 단계를 거쳐 포괄적인 대화로 적대와 대결의 시대를 종식(END)하고 평화 공존과 공동 성장을 이루겠다는 구상이다. 이 대통령은 “가장 확실한 평화는 싸울 필요가 없는 상태”라며 “남북 간 교류 협력을 단계적으로 확대함으로써 한반도에서 지속 가능한 평화의 길을 열어 나가겠다”고 강조했다.북한이 대화를 거부하고 핵 능력을 고도화하며 군사적 위협 수위를 높이는 상황에서, 가장 손쉬운 교류 단계부터 시작하겠다는 정부의 구상은 불가피한 선택일 수 있다. 단번의 해법보다는 단계별로 성과를 쌓아 가는 것이 현실적이고, 작은 진전이라도 만들어 내겠다는 의지가 실용외교로 비칠 수 있다. 이 대통령의 구상대로 대화를 통해 남북관계가 개선되고 결국 비핵화로 이어진다면 더 이상 바랄 나위가 없을 것이다. 비핵화는 한반도 안보의 절박한 문제다. 이 대통령은 “핵과 미사일 능력 고도화 중단부터 시작해 축소의 과정을 거쳐 폐기에 도달하는 단계적 해법에 지혜를 모아야 한다”고 했다. 이 말에서도 비핵화에 대한 정부의 의지를 읽을 수 있다.문제는 북한이 얼마나 호응할지 여부다. 김정은 국무위원장은 불과 며칠 전인 21일 최고인민회의 연설에서 “한국과 마주 앉을 일이 없으며, 그 무엇도 함께하지 않을 것”이라며 “비핵화는 위헌”이라고까지 못 박았다. 이는 ‘E·N·D 이니셔티브’가 출발부터 녹록지 않다는 점을 여실히 보여주는 대목이다. 자칫 정부가 교류나 관계 정상화에만 매달리다 정작 비핵화에는 손도 대지 못하는 상황이 벌어질 수도 있다. 문재인 정부가 남북관계 개선에만 치중하다 비핵화에서 성과를 내지 못했고, 윤석열 정부는 북한의 변화만 기다리다 대화의 기회를 놓친 것을 반면교사로 삼아야 한다.설령 북한이 대화에 나선다 해도 검증을 거부한 채 제재 해제만 챙기거나, 트럼프 행정부가 비핵화 포기라는 북한의 주장을 덜컥 받아들인다면 북한 핵만 용인하는 최악의 결과가 벌어질 수 있다. 따라서 정부는 곳곳이 지뢰밭이라는 긴장감 속에서 향후 정책을 촘촘히 설계해야 한다. 필요하다면 북한의 행동에 따라 대북제재를 원위치(스냅백)하거나 추가 제재를 가하는 등 당근과 채찍을 병행하는 치밀한 로드맵이 준비돼야 한다.중요한 것은 정책의 이름이 아니다. 비핵화를 얼마나 추동하고 실제로 어떤 결과를 내느냐가 본질이다. 대화와 관계 정상화 자체가 목적이 돼서는 곤란하다. 북한 비핵화가 후순위로 밀린다면 한반도의 진정한 평화는 요원하다.