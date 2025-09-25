 Boy band Newbeat collaborates with Tappytoon for new music video
Boy band Newbeat collaborates with Tappytoon for new music video

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:53
Boy band Newbeat [BEAT INTERACTIVE]

Boy band Newbeat has teamed up with webtoon platform Tappytoon to create a new music video for the band's song "Flip the Coin," an animated film based on the "Bullet Time" webtoon series.
 
"Flip the Coin" is the lead track of Newbeat's first full-length album "Raw and Rad" released in March. "Bullet Time" is a so-called boys' love (BL) webtoon series that began on Tappytoon in July, and has been seeing an increasing number of clicks among North American and European readers, according to the webtoon platform.
 

Related Article

 
BL is a genre that describes stories about romantic relationships between men.
 
The new music video, which will be released on Friday through both Tappytoon and Newbeat's YouTube channels, will feature the love triangle between the main characters of "Bullet Time" against a powerful hip-hop track in the background.
 
"We hope this music collaboration gives a new experience to both webtoon fans and K-pop fans at a time when the global influence of K-content continues to grow," Tappytoon operator Contents First's chief strategy officer, Ernest Woo, said in a press release.
 
"We will keep on expanding the communication between the various fandoms of our webtoon stories and various K-content genres."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
