EXO's Chanyeol to make Japanese solo debut with album 'Hibi'

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:07
Singer Chanyeol of boy band EXO to release first Japanese solo album ″Hibi″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Chanyeol of boy band EXO will make his solo debut in Japan with an album titled "Hibi" on Oct. 22, his agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The album will carry six tracks — lead track "Zuruiyo," followed by B-side tracks "Kangaetemitara," "Tokyo Tower," "Cherry," "Up to You" and "Trace." All six tracks will be unveiled on Sept. 26.
 

"The album is centered around cherishing the precious moments of everyday life," SM Entertainment said in a press release. "Chanyeol took part in writing the lyrics and music for tracks 'Kangaetemitara' and 'Tokyo Tower' to add his own touch to the album."

 
Chanyeol will also start his "The Days" solo tour in Japan and is set to perform the new songs live for Japanese fans. He will stop in Aichi on Oct. 4, Fukuoka on Oct. 8, Osaka on Oct. 10 and Kanagawa on Oct. 27.
 
Chanyeol debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, rising to prominence as part of the group’s vocal and rap line. The group's hit songs include "Growl" (2013) and "Call Me Baby" (2015).
 
Chanyeol made his solo debut with the EP “Black Out” (2024). He released his second Korean solo album "Upside Down" in August and met with fans with a concert on Aug. 31.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
