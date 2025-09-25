 R&B duo As One to release final single 'Until Always' on Sept. 30
R&B duo As One to release final single 'Until Always' on Sept. 30

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:57
R&B duo As One's last single ″Until Always″ set for release on Sept. 30 [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

The last single from R&B duo As One titled "Until Always" will be released on Sept. 30, commemorating the death of member Lee Min and putting an official end to the duo's 27-year journey. 
 
Lee was found dead at her home on Aug. 5 by her husband. Fellow As One member Crystal flew in from the United States, where she resides, to attend Lee’s funeral.
 

"It was thanks to our fans who shone their warm light toward us, from our beginning leading up to this moment now," Crystal wrote on As One's agency Brandnew Music's Instagram Account on Thursday.
 
"Thanks to you, we could continue our dreams as As One. We will always cherish the fact that we were one, through love, support and music."
 
The proceeds of the new music will go to an animal rights organization that Lee had been sponsoring beforehand, according to the agency.
 
"We hope you remember As One for a long time through this music," said the agency. 
 
As One debuted in 1999. The female vocal duo was known for hits such as “Day by Day” (1999), “Desire and Hope” (2001) and “I’m Fine” (2001).
 
Lee remained active in the music scene until recently, appearing on KBS 2TV’s music talk show “The Seasons: Park Bogum’s Cantabile” on July 4 as a featured artist on a single by comedians Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae.
 
As One released a single titled “Happy Birthday to You” in June. Lee also worked as a music teacher alongside her performing career.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
