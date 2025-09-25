 Seventeen's Hoshi talks about newest music in Allure Korea's October issue
Seventeen's Hoshi talks about newest music in Allure Korea's October issue

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:59
Seventeen member Hoshi [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Hoshi of the K-pop group Seventeen appears on the cover of Allure Korea’s October issue, released Thursday, in a fall-themed photo shoot with the British luxury brand Burberry, his agency Pledis Entertainment said.
 
“I think the real vibe comes through when I make the kind of music I feel confident about and truly want to do,” Hoshi said in a press release. “It feels like I’ve been running nonstop over the 10 years of Seventeen’s activities.”
 

Born in 1996, Hoshi is the main dancer of Seventeen. He has released solo songs since his first mixtape, "Spider," in 2021.
 
He and fellow member Woozi held a joint concert tour “Warning” in five cities in Korea and overseas, attracting more than 100,000 fans, according to Pledis Entertainment.
 
Hoshi released his most recent single “Take a Shot” on Sept. 16.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
