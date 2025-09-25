The Boyz's agency expresses 'regret' over failure to agree with QWER over light sticks
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 22:06
- LIM JEONG-WON
K-pop boy band The Boyz and rock band QWER failed to reach an agreement over designs of their light stick merchandise, The Boyz’s agency One Hundred Label announced Thursday.
“We have been discussing this issue with QWER’s side since becoming aware of the design similarities and have requested a design change, but have not reached a final decision,” One Hundred Label said in a statement Thursday.
On Sept. 16, QWER unveiled their official light stick design ahead of their world tour. QWER’s light stick features a white megaphone shape with the QWER logo in the center.
After the QWER light stick design was released, criticism arose over its similarity to the light stick released by The Boyz in 2021. The Boyz's light stick features a heart-shaped loudspeaker with their team logo in the center.
Fans of The Boyz protested, while QWER fans countered, stating that "A loudspeaker is not a special design claimed by one group.”
Light sticks are central pieces of the K-pop fan culture, with fans swinging them during concerts and other events with idol groups. Some K-pop icons, such as Big Bang member and singer G-Dragon, have certain designs associated with them, with the daisy design symbolizing G-Dragon.
“Light sticks are a precious symbol that connects artists and their fandoms, and we fully understand the feelings of The Boyz fans who may have been upset by the controversy itself,” said One Hundred Label. “We deeply sympathize with the confusion and inconvenience fans have experienced due to the similar design between The Boyz's official light stick and the QWER light stick, and we sincerely apologize.”
Fandoms from both sides have continued to engage in disparaging behavior, such as digging up the past records of the other side’s group members. QWER filed a criminal complaint against some malicious posts.
One Hundred Label also said that it will consider legal proceedings to prevent similar incidents in the future.
“We will respond strongly, including through all legal procedures, in solidarity with relevant authorities to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future,” the agency said.
