Disney+ series 'The Murky Stream' depicts greed, power on Han River during Joseon Dynasty
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:07
In “The Murky Stream,” a nine-part Disney+ original series set to premiere Friday, uttered is the chilling line: “If the people are quiet, the state survives.”
While the ancient Chinese text “Records of the Grand Historian” (circa 91 B.C.) by Sima Qian suggests that “a peaceful market comes when merchants feel safe, and public offices stay quiet when the people are content,” the series presents a world diametrically opposed to this ideal. Merchants cower before gangs that control the ports, and the working class lives hand to mouth, only to pay tribute to the local authorities.
“The Murky Stream” is an action-packed period drama set on the Joseon Dynasty's (1392-1910) Mapo port on the Han River — the economic heart of Joseon and modern-day Seoul — where all the wealth and goods of the kingdom converge. The story follows a cast of characters with various dreams who attempt to navigate and upend a corrupt world to reclaim their humanity.
The central figures include Si-yul, played by actor Rowoon, a drifting laborer hiding a mysterious past; Choi Eun, played by Shin Ye-eun, a determined woman who dreams of becoming Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon played by Park Seo-ham, an upright government official. Each is steadfast in building a world of their own.
The series has already drawn attention as one of the most anticipated shows of the year, selected for the “On Screen” section at the Busan International Film Festival. It is also the first period drama series by Disney+.
“The Murky Stream” marks screenwriter Chun Sung-il’s return to historical dramas 15 years after “The Slave Hunters” (2010), with direction by Choo Chang-min, best known for the 2012 historical film “Masquerade.” Together, the duo brings to life the chaotic atmosphere of the lawless Mapo port in vivid detail.
"It was the very fact that this was not centered on the usual upper-class or aristocratic narrative that is usually depicted in periodic dramas," Choo told reporters during a press conference held on Tuesday, explaining why he chose "The Murky Stream" as his first series directorial project.
“What intrigued me most was that the story was set among the walpae," he said, explaining the Korean term for gangs that control the ports.
Rowoon described his character as “a lone wolf without a name or home,” adding that he intentionally shed his usual polished appearance for the role, even joking that his character looks like he bathes only once every 10 days.
The first two episodes, previewed for press, serve as a prologue — introducing the lead characters while establishing the series’ disorderly setting. The narrative is anchored by Park Mu-deok, played by Park Ji-hwan, a walpae leader whose cleverness helps him survive despite losing power within the group. His cutthroat pursuit of survival and wealth encapsulates the murky and precarious world of show.
Mu-deok quickly grows suspicious of Si-yul, who is covered in muscle and carries a strange document filled with Chinese characters. When Mu-deok sees Si-yul interacting with Jeong Cheon, he begins probing, hoping Si-yul could be a lifeline for his weakened position.
Si-yul’s secret is expected to play a pivotal role in his relationship with Eun, who aims to shatter the male-dominated world of commerce and rise as the head of the country’s most powerful trading gang. More than just a merchant, Eun is poised to emerge as a righteous force within a deeply corrupt society.
With its cast of sharply drawn characters, “The Murky Stream” creates gripping moments where power, ambition and justice collide. However, early episodes dedicate considerable time to backstory and world-building, resulting in a slower pace. Still, with the universe fully established by episode three, expectations are high for a more engaging narrative going forward. The series hints that its protagonists, each with their own arc, are destined to cross paths and clash in unavoidable ways.
“Viewers will get to see young actors pour their passion and energy into their performances,” said director Choo. He also left the door open for more, saying, “Although ‘The Murky Stream’ is a complete nine-part series, if enough people enjoy it, a second season is certainly possible.”
“The Murky Stream” premieres with episodes 1 to 3 on Sept. 26, followed by two new episodes every Friday through Oct. 17.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
