Defense chief discusses cooperation with Iraqi prime minister

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.In a courtesy call in Baghdad on Wednesday, Ahn noted how Iraq is one of Korea's top oil exporters and said the two countries have sought mutually beneficial development as partners in energy security.In response, Al Sudani said he hopes to broaden cooperation in the defense and arms industry sectors on the back of their bilateral cooperation over the past 50 years, the ministry said.As part of his visit to Iraq, Ahn also held talks with the country's defense and interior ministers, and discussed ways to expand military exchange and arms cooperation, in areas such as naval and air base constructions, and border surveillance systems.Ahn said he hopes their bilateral ties will expand beyond the energy and construction sectors to defense and arms industry cooperation.Ahn's visit to Iraq, which marked the first such visit to the country by Seoul's defense chief in about 20 years, was the second and final leg of his trip to the Middle East. He visited Saudi Arabia earlier this week.Yonhap