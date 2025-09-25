 U.S. command ship arrives in Busan to replenish supplies
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 11:42
The USS Blue Ridge, command ship of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, arrives at the Navy Operations Command base in Nam District, Busan, on the morning of Sept. 25 for resupply and crew rest. [YONHAP]

The command ship of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday to replenish supplies and provide rest for crew members, Korea's Navy said.
 
The Korean and U.S. navies will conduct activities aimed at boosting exchange during the port visit by the 19,600-ton USS Blue Ridge, the armed service said.
 

Commissioned in 1970 and based in Yokosuka, Japan, the USS Blue Ridge is the flagship of the 7th Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.
 
The warship most recently took part in the trilateral Freedom Edge exercise, jointly conducted by Korea, the United States and Japan in international waters off Korea's southern island of Jeju from Sept. 15 to 19.
 

Yonhap
