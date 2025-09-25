Gimbap and japchae? First lady chases K-food trend in New York's Koreatown
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 05:03
-
- SARAH KIM
What are the most popular side dishes at a 25-year-old shop in New York's bustling Koreatown?
Surprisingly, the ones that stick true to traditional Korean flavors, the owner of the banchan (side dishes) shop told first lady Kim Hea Kyung Tuesday.
During a five-day trip to New York, Kim visited shops in Koreatown and met with Korean American merchants to discuss the boom in Korean food and culture, deputy presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said in a statement Wednesday.
Kim's first stop was at a banchan shop that has been a staple of Koreatown for over two decades.
The shop's best-selling dishes are gimbap (seaweed rice roll) and japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), the banchan shop owner said.
"We have more local customers than Korean ones," the shop owner said. "However, the dishes that preserve their original Korean flavors, rather than adjusting flavors to suit American tastes, are most popular."
"I think gimbap has become especially popular because of the movie scene where characters eat whole rolls of gimbap," said Kim, who is known for her love of home-cooked meals.
She referred to animated Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters" which featured main character Rumi eating uncut gimbap, creating a viral trend.
"Food is a major part of culture, and K-food is gaining a lot of attention these days," Kim said. "Once people get accustomed to a certain cuisine, it's hard to break away from it."
She thanked the shop owner for "helping spread Korea's important food culture so widely."
Kim also expressed gratitude for the shop owner's efforts to showcase Korean culture by displaying traditional items such as mother-of-pearl dining tables, small wooden tables and rice bowls that have been passed down generations.
Next, Kim visited a Korean grocery store, where the manager likewise told her that Korean side dishes are the shop's best-selling items.
While browsing in the food section, Kim asked, "Does gimbap ingredients sell well?"
Classic gimbap ingredients could include a range of vegetables including carrot and spinach, imitation crab stick, ham, pickled radish, braised burdock root, egg and fishcake. But the fun is to mix and match to ones’ own taste.
"With the recent kimbap craze, kimbap ingredients are selling very well," the manager replied.
Kim purchased instant tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) at the mart.
The first lady also visited a Koreatown bookstore and asked the shop owner if he felt the K-pop boom.
"I've been running this bookstore for 20 years, and I've been feeling the popularity of Hallyu firsthand these days," he replied.
He said with the rise in popularity of Korean culture due to Kpop Demon Hunters and author Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize in literature, "sales of books for learning Hangul and Korean language proficiency test preparation materials have exploded."
Kim also greeted the Korean residents gathered in the area.
Since Monday, Kim joined President Lee Myung in a trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, meet with investors and speak with political and opinion leaders.
