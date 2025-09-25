President Lee discusses defense industry cooperation with Polish, Italian leaders
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:46 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:49
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
NEW YORK — President Lee Jae Myung in a summit with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in New York Wednesday expressed hopes to expand bilateral defense industry cooperation through projects such as Poland's submarine acquisition program.
Lee and Nawrocki held their first talks on the margins of the UN General Assembly and agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, including in areas such as tanks, the presidential office said. They called to achieve "mutually beneficial" results for Korean and Polish companies.
Poland aims to acquire at least three 3,000-ton submarines under its Orka project to modernize its naval warfare capabilities, worth more than 3 trillion won (US$2.25 billion). Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been seeking to secure an 8 trillion won ($5.71 billion) bid that could include investment in Polish shipyards and the construction of the submarines.
The leaders further exchanged views on regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation and Ukraine, Lee's office said.
They recognized the steady progress in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989, encompassing political, economic and people-to-people exchanges.
The leaders noted the steady increase in bilateral trade and the expansion of substantive cooperation, including Korean companies' investments in advanced industries, making Korea the second-largest investor in Poland among non-EU countries.
Nawrocki said that Seoul's initiative to host the UN Security Council open debate on AI and security issues was timely, given the growing number of international security challenges.
Lee earlier Wednesday presided over the UN Security Council open debate on AI and international peace and security.
Lee also held his first summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Wednesday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas such as AI and defense industry, based on their strategic partnership.
The two leaders noted that Korea and Italy have played a positive role contributing to the international stage and shared similar positions on various international issues amidst complex global crises, the presidential office said.
They agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship in line with the shifting international environment and agreed to seek mutual visits.
Meloni highlighted the potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed her intention to visit Korea at the earliest opportunity.
Lee's scheduled summit with French President Emmanuel Macron didn't take place, however. The presidential office said that The French side "requested a postponement due to an unavoidable domestic issue requiring urgent attention."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)