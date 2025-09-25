 Outgoing Japanese leader expected to visit Korea next week for talks with Lee
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Outgoing Japanese leader expected to visit Korea next week for talks with Lee

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 17:57
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the Park Lane hotel in New York City on Sept. 24. [AFP/YONHAP]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the Park Lane hotel in New York City on Sept. 24. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Korea and Japan are coordinating a visit by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the Korean port city of Busan next week for talks with President Lee Jae Myung, a Korean official said on Thursday.
 
"We are discussing with the Japanese side plans for Prime Minister Ishiba's visit at the end of September," the official said, adding that more details will be made public once finalized.
 

Related Article

 
Ishiba is expected to make a two-day trip to Busan, located on Korea's southern coast, starting Tuesday.
 
If confirmed, it will be a reciprocal visit after Lee's stop in Japan last month before heading to the United States for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

 
Since taking office in June, Lee has pledged to maintain the thaw in ties and work closely with Tokyo to advance not only bilateral relations but also trilateral cooperation with Washington, while firmly addressing longstanding historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-35 colonial rule of Korea.
 
Lee broke with precedent by choosing to visit Japan before the United States as his first overseas trip as president, in an apparent move to demonstrate his commitment to aligning with the two countries.
 
The envisioned visit is expected to be the last trip for Ishiba as prime minister. Ishiba announced his resignation earlier this month, following the ruling party's crushing defeats in the parliamentary elections in both the lower house last October and the upper house in July of this year.
 
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to elect a new leader on Oct. 4.

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan Shigeru Ishiba Lee Jae Myung visit

More in Diplomacy

Outgoing Japanese leader expected to visit Korea next week for talks with Lee

Gyeongju races to finish APEC preparations as U.S.-China tensions threaten to derail statement

Ukraine reluctant to send North Korean POWs to South, says unification minister

President Lee discusses defense industry cooperation with Polish, Italian leaders

Lee urges ‘commercial rationality’ in trade deal in meeting with U.S. treasury secretary

Related Stories

Lee thanks Japan's prime minister for participating in event marking 60 years of ties

Lee Jae Myung calls Korea-Japan ‘inseparable’ in first talks with Ishiba

Japan's Ishiba to visit Busan to meet Lee, TV Asahi reports

Lee Jae Myung apologizes for ‘fabricated espionage cases’ involving ethnic Koreans in Japan

Japan's Ishiba reportedly arranging to visit Busan on Sept. 30 for talks with Lee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)